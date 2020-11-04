EDGE 2020: How partners can maximise value in M&A

Invite-only virtual experience set for 10-11 November, playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology across Australia and New Zealand

As the channel gears up for another year of frenzied deal making — pursuing expansion and exit strategies in equal measure — partners are building out mergers and acquisitions (M&A) game plans for the months ahead.



Motivated by a desire to either push ahead — or retreat into the shadows — technology providers of all shapes, sizes and skill sets are now identifying as buyers or sellers, evident through the wave of consolidation flowing through the supply chain.

In response, EDGE 2020 will run a dedicated studio session outlining how partners can maximise value during the M&A process, delivered by TMT Partners offering executive-level guidance for technology providers across Australia and New Zealand.

This interactive session will offer a state of the market assessment in relation to M&A, documenting local appetite for transactions and key insights into what types of businesses and technologies will sell in 2021. Delving deeper, common mistakes and challenges experienced during the process will also be addressed, shaped by guidance on how buyers and sellers ‘find each other’ in the first instance.

TMT provides corporate finance advice across the telecommunications, media and technology sectors on both sides of the Tasman, specialising in M&A and capital raising.

In addition to impartial and experienced guidance, the Sydney-based firm also offers access to buyers, sellers and joint venture partners across the world, successfully executing transactions in M&A, joint ventures, takeovers, IPOs, back-door listings and debt financing among other offerings. The business typically specialises in M&A activity between the $20 - $200 million transaction mark, with capital raising ranging from $5 - $50 million.

Of interest to partners, TMT advised on the $24.7 million sale of Bulletproof to AC3, the indirect business of Inabox to MNF Group and the $200 million takeover of BigAir by Superloop. This is in addition to recently advising on NBN Co’s acquisition of Speedcast Managed Services, GCOMM’s sale to Nexon and Firstwave’s $15 million entitlement offer and placement.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, TMT also advised on the sale of NOW Consulting to Spark and Solarix Networks to Plan B.

Leading this interactive EDGE 2020 studio session will be Hugh Richards and Mark Nesbitt, both Principals of TMT.



Richards joined TMT at the start of 2011, after 15 years in investment banking with global advisory firms. Richards’ work in London and Australia included the full range of local and cross-border European acquisitions, mergers, divestitures, privatisations, corporate restructurings and debt restructurings on behalf of private and public companies and state entities.

Joining as a Senior Consultant in early 2014, Nesbitt’s past experience includes 21 years as an entrepreneur successfully building and selling seven companies in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Prior to joining TMT, Nesbitt was a Principal at Sydney Capital Partners, a boutique corporate advisory firm specialising in IPOs and M&A.

