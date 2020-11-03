Finalists named in Microsoft NZ's 2020 partner awards

The finalists for the thirteenth annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards are in after what the company described as a tough judging process.
The finalists make up the best of Microsoft’s local partner network and have been selected across 12 different categories for the ways they are empowering customers through the use of Microsoft technology.
Matt Bostwick, commercial partner director at Microsoft New Zealand, said the term "digital transformation" took on new meaning for almost every kiwi organisation in 2020.
"What we’ve been most impressed by is the way in which this has shone through in the submissions – across the board we’ve seen our partner network helping businesses, government agencies and community organisations achieve more, all under tough conditions and short timeframes," Bostwick said.
"We were blown away with the calibre of this year’s entries and it was so pleasing to see such a diverse range of entries across a large range of partners.”
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on Friday, 27th November, at the Auckland Town Hall.
The 2020 finalists are:
Azure Innovate Award
- asBuilt
- Aware Group
- CCL
- Datacom
- Equinox IT
- Intergen
- NV Interactive
- Qrious
- Rocos
Azure Migrate Award
- Aware Group
- Datacom
- Lancom
- Spark New Zealand
- The Instillery
Business Applications Award
- Datacom
- DXC Technology
- Fusion5
- Theta
Channel Development Award
- Dicker Data
- Exeed
- Umbrellar
Cloud For Good Award
- Datacom
- Enlighten Designs
- Kinetics
- Softsource
Empowering Employees Award
- Information Leadership
- Lexel Systems
- Mobile Mentor
- The Instillery
- Theta
- Vodafone New Zealand
Engaging Customers Award
- Inde
- New Era Technology
- NV Interactive
ISV Partner Award
- asBuilt
- Theta
- Valocity
Modern Work & Security Award
- CodeBlue
- Datacom
- DEFEND
- Inde
- Information Leadership
- Lexel Systems
- pcMedia
- Provoke Solutions
- SecOps New Zealand
- UNIFY Solutions
- Vodafone New Zealand
Optimising Operations Award
- Aware Group
- Intergen
- Rocos
- Stellar Consulting
- Theta
Surface Partner Award
- HCL Technologies
- Spark New Zealand
- The Laptop Company
Transforming Products Award
- CCL
- Cyclone
- Datacom
- Enlighten Designs
- Fusion5
- NV Interactive
- Theta
- Vodafone New Zealand