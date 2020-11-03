Finalists named in Microsoft NZ's 2020 partner awards

A 'versatile' mix of submissions were received across each of the 12 categories, Microsoft says

Matt Bostwick (Microsoft NZ) Credit: Supplied

The finalists for the thirteenth annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards are in after what the company described as a tough judging process.

The finalists make up the best of Microsoft’s local partner network and have been selected across 12 different categories for the ways they are empowering customers through the use of Microsoft technology.

Matt Bostwick, commercial partner director at Microsoft New Zealand, said the term "digital transformation" took on new meaning for almost every kiwi organisation in 2020.

"What we’ve been most impressed by is the way in which this has shone through in the submissions – across the board we’ve seen our partner network helping businesses, government agencies and community organisations achieve more, all under tough conditions and short timeframes," Bostwick said.

"We were blown away with the calibre of this year’s entries and it was so pleasing to see such a diverse range of entries across a large range of partners.”



Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on Friday, 27th November, at the Auckland Town Hall.

The 2020 finalists are:



Azure Innovate Award



asBuilt

Aware Group

CCL

Datacom

Equinox IT

Intergen

NV Interactive

Qrious

Rocos

Azure Migrate Award



Aware Group

Datacom

Lancom

Spark New Zealand

The Instillery

Business Applications Award



Datacom

DXC Technology

Fusion5

Theta

Channel Development Award



Dicker Data

Exeed

Umbrellar

Cloud For Good Award



Datacom

Enlighten Designs

Kinetics

Softsource

Empowering Employees Award



Information Leadership

Lexel Systems

Mobile Mentor

The Instillery

Theta

Vodafone New Zealand

Engaging Customers Award



Inde

New Era Technology

NV Interactive

ISV Partner Award



asBuilt

Theta

Valocity

Modern Work & Security Award



CodeBlue

Datacom

DEFEND

Inde

Information Leadership

Lexel Systems

pcMedia

Provoke Solutions

SecOps New Zealand

UNIFY Solutions

Vodafone New Zealand

Optimising Operations Award



Aware Group

Intergen

Rocos

Stellar Consulting

Theta

Surface Partner Award



HCL Technologies

Spark New Zealand

The Laptop Company

Transforming Products Award



CCL

Cyclone

Datacom

Enlighten Designs

Fusion5

NV Interactive

Theta

Vodafone New Zealand