Menu
IBM appoints new country leader for New Zealand

IBM appoints new country leader for New Zealand

Former Fujitsu and Westcon-Comstor executive tapped to lead Big Blue in NZ

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
David Hook (IBM NZ)

David Hook (IBM NZ)

Credit: Supplied

IBM has appointed David Hook as its new country leader for New Zealand, succeeding Mike Smith, who is retiring.

IBM said Hook was a seasoned leader with more than a decade of experience in the technology industry and a deep understanding of the New Zealand business and technology sectors. 

He joined IBM in 2019 as the head of sales for the company's global markets division. 

He will now be responsible for all IBM's business operations in New Zealand. 

Before joining IBM, Hook held the sales director roles for Fujitsu New Zealand and Westcon-Comstor across New Zealand and Australia.

“We are currently seeing an unprecedented shift to digital ways of living and working due to COVID-19,” Hook said.

“While this pandemic has created challenges, it is also creating opportunities that IBM is unlocking for many New Zealand organisations through the adoption of hybrid cloud and AI [artificial intelligence]."

Katrina Troughton, managing director for IBM A/NZ, said Hook was a strong and focused leader with a passion for delivering meaningful solutions to clients. 

“He is committed to building on the trust our clients have in us and our technology, and investing in our people at IBM, so they can continue to succeed," Troughton said. 

“I would also like to thank Mike for his significant contribution to IBM New Zealand and the broader technology sector through his work championing digital skills and gender diversity and inclusion."

Smith took up the reins at IBM New Zealand in 2016.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IBMFujitsuWestcon ComstorNe Zealand

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 