IBM appoints new country leader for New Zealand

Former Fujitsu and Westcon-Comstor executive tapped to lead Big Blue in NZ

David Hook (IBM NZ) Credit: Supplied

IBM has appointed David Hook as its new country leader for New Zealand, succeeding Mike Smith, who is retiring.

IBM said Hook was a seasoned leader with more than a decade of experience in the technology industry and a deep understanding of the New Zealand business and technology sectors.

He joined IBM in 2019 as the head of sales for the company's global markets division.

He will now be responsible for all IBM's business operations in New Zealand.

Before joining IBM, Hook held the sales director roles for Fujitsu New Zealand and Westcon-Comstor across New Zealand and Australia.

“We are currently seeing an unprecedented shift to digital ways of living and working due to COVID-19,” Hook said.

“While this pandemic has created challenges, it is also creating opportunities that IBM is unlocking for many New Zealand organisations through the adoption of hybrid cloud and AI [artificial intelligence]."

Katrina Troughton, managing director for IBM A/NZ, said Hook was a strong and focused leader with a passion for delivering meaningful solutions to clients.

“He is committed to building on the trust our clients have in us and our technology, and investing in our people at IBM, so they can continue to succeed," Troughton said.

“I would also like to thank Mike for his significant contribution to IBM New Zealand and the broader technology sector through his work championing digital skills and gender diversity and inclusion."

Smith took up the reins at IBM New Zealand in 2016.