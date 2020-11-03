Blazeclan builds on HashiCorp alliance with infrastructure automation in mind

Veeraj Thaploo (Blazeclan) Credit: Blazeclan

Blazeclan is building out the framework of an enterprise strategy designed to enable infrastructure automation for customers across Asia Pacific, shaped by an expanded alliance with Hashicorp.

Leveraging a long-standing sync up, the technology provider is strengthening go-to-market capabilities in relation to Hashicorp products Terraform and Vault, with the aim of rolling out cloud infrastructure automation and enhanced encryption management offerings in the key markets of Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and India.

“The technologies offered by HashiCorp help us build solutions that leverage multi-cloud technology infrastructure in a seamless way,” said Veeraj Thaploo, co-founder and CTO of Blazeclan. “HashiCorp products such as Terraform and Vault are key components of the DevOps solutions we build for our clients. These tools help accelerate the cloud journey for our customers in a secure and predictable manner.”

Through Terraform - an infrastructure as code tool for “building, changing and versioning” infrastructure - Thaploo said Blazeclan has supported customers in automating infrastructure provisioning across multi-cloud environments.

Specifically, the cloud-agnostic offering spans more than 95 per cent of infrastructure automation on any cloud, reducing manual intervention by more than 40 per cent, according to Thaploo.

“With automation being the key component for any deployment, Terraform supports immensely in creating automation templates and since it supports multi-cloud, it is highly popular with the developer network,” he added. “We plan to take this to our existing customers and also help enterprises with their governance requirements using security products like Vault by Hashicorp.”

Earlier this year, Blazeclan unveiled plans to enhance capabilities to manage a minimum of 20 per cent of cloud infrastructure worldwide, forming the centrepiece of aggressive enterprise ambitions in 2020.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the specialist provider aims to become the go-to partner for the cloud and digital services at a global-level, through building out expertise on the cloud platforms of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Central to this will be the creation of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) practices to cut customer costs of data storage and processing.