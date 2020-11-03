Wipro and IBM target industry specific hybrid cloud solutions, aided by Red Hat

Bhanumurthy B.M (Wipro) Credit: Wipro

Wipro has unveiled plans to expand IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice capabilities, incorporating Red Hat technologies to create industry specific solutions in relation to workload migration deployments.



Supported by in-house technical specialisation - in addition to Big Blue expertise - the practice aims to help customers modernise digital operations across hybrid cloud environments by leveraging IBM Cloud Paks and containerised software running on Red Hat OpenShift.

“Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialised solutions approach,” said Bhanumurthy B.M, president and COO of Wipro. “We believe the future will be driven by hybrid cloud hence, the expansion of IBM Hybrid cloud practice is intrinsic to our strategy. It will strengthen our relationship with IBM and help accelerate our clients’ transformation journey across hybrid cloud environments.”

Businesses can also leverage Wipro solutions such as BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) and ModernizR, built with IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift and capable of running in any cloud environment.

Specifically, BLE operates as a hybrid cloud management platform allowing customers to run cloud-native applications from anywhere, supporting containers, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) computing models in the process. Meanwhile, ModernizR supports enterprise users moving legacy applications to the cloud by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to mine and analyse legacy applications and data.

“The expansion of our relationship with Wipro reinforces our joint commitment to help clients accelerate their journey to cloud across industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services, energy and utilities, manufacturing and healthcare,” added Bob Lord, senior vice president of Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems at IBM.

“Wipro’s industry knowledge, combined with IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI platform powered by Red Hat OpenShift, can help enterprises drive real business transformation by migrating and managing their critical workloads across an open hybrid cloud environment.”

The extended alliance comes almost five months after Wipro increased collaboration with IBM and Red Hat to help drive hybrid cloud adoption through the launch of a dedicated innovation centre in India.

As reported by Channel Asia, the Wipro IBM Novus Lounge - housed at the global system integrator’s Kodathi campus in Bengaluru - offers expertise across cloud, AI, machine learning and the Internet of Things, targeting enterprise customers, developers and start-ups.

Customers will be offered remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions with Wipro leveraging IBM Cloud offerings and technologies, supported by in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients across key industry sectors.