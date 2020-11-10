Menu
Pyston returns from the dead to speed Python

Pyston returns from the dead to speed Python

Picking up where Dropbox left off, a new development team has released a fresh version of the just-in-time optimising Python runtime, compatible with Python 3.8

Serdar Yegulalp Serdar Yegulalp (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Development of Pyston, a variant of the Python runtime that uses just-in-time compilation to speed up the execution of Python programs, is back on again after a long period of limbo. Picking up where Dropbox left off, a new development team has released Pyston 2.0.

Pyston provides what is ultimately intended to be a drop-in replacement for the standard Python runtime, CPython. It’s compatible with Python 3.8, so programs that runs with that version of Python should run as-is on Pyston.

Pyston performs code generation using just-in-time compilation, or JITting, to yield many of its speedups. Pure-Python programs show the largest improvements, while programs that use C/C++ modules for faster execution, like PyTorch, show less or none.

One of the goals of the project was to remain as close as possible to the original implementation of CPython, since many third-party projects make assumptions about CPython behaviour. Thus Pyston 2.0 began with the existing CPython codebase and added features from Pyston 1.0 that worked well, such as caching attributes and JITting. Pyston’s JIT no longer uses LLVM, but DynASM to emit assembly directly.

JITting is the same technique used by another project, PyPy, to deliver major speedups to Python applications — in some cases, seven times what CPython can deliver.

However, Pyston’s makers claim their approach has several advantages over PyPy including better compatibility with CPython’s C API and lower memory consumption for common workloads (e.g., Flask and DjangoCMS).

Created at Dropbox, Pyston ceased development in 2017 when the Dropbox withdrew support. Now the project is continuing under the care of some of its original developers, albeit independently.

“In early 2020,” the official Pyston blog states, “enough pieces were in place for us to start a company and work on Pyston full-time.” However, unlike the original Pyston incarnation, the new version is closed-source for the time being, as its new stewards determine their business model. The source code available on the project’s GitHub appears to be from its earlier incarnation, not the most recent version.

Pre-built binaries of Pyston are available for Ubuntu 18.04 and Ubuntu 20.04 x86_64. The development team is willing to build other editions based on user feedback.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags python

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 