Tech Mahindra buys NZ's Tenzing and Australia's Momenton

Jeff Ferdinands (Tech Mahindra) Credit: Supplied

Transformation, consulting and business reengineering service provider Tech Mahindra is buying New Zealand-based tech consultancy Tenzing.

Tech Mahindra announced on 27 October it had acquired both Tenzing and Australia-based Momenton.

Together they would deliver digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers in the A/NZ region.

In January 2008, Suri Bartlett and Chris Day, then long-standing partners/directors of KPMG Consulting and BearingPoint NZ, took over the local consulting business of BearingPoint and founded Tenzing.



Bartlett and Day, now joint managing directors of Tenzing, said joining forces with Tech Mahindra would enable the business to rapidly scale up existing service offerings and facilitate the provision of a wider range of solutions to our existing and new customers.

"We are pleased that Tech Mahindra is expecting to leverage Tenzing's strong capabilities in the market," they said in a statement.



Vivek Agarwal, Tech Mahindra's head corporate development and global head for healthcare and financial services, said the acquisition of Momenton and Tenzing were in line with a strategy to strengthen Tech Mahindra's digital capabilities and to offer our clients end-to-end transformation services.

"This will significantly enhance our local presence in the markets, and the combination will create significant synergies and help in bringing next generation solutions to customers enabling them to run better, change faster and grow greater," Agarwal said.

Reseller News analysis of the progress of the major India-based outsourcing firms operating in New Zealand published last month showed Tech Mahindra in third place in revenue terms (see chart below).

Tenzing's revenue is not known.

Credit: IDG

Jeff Ferdinands, country head A/NZ of Tech Mahindra, said the addition of Momenton and Tenzing would further strengthen Tech Mahindra's position in the ANZ marketplace, especially in the financial services sector.

"Tech Mahindra through its distributed delivery model will enable Momenton and Tenzing to amplify and deliver a wider range of services to our combined customer base," he said.

Momenton, is a Melbourne-based digital enterprise technology firm offering consultancy and implementation services in enterprise agility, product enablement, engineering and emerging technology to clients across industries with advanced capabilities in digital engineering and cloud native architectures.

The local mergers and acquisitions scene appears to be heating up. Last month, global consultancy Accenture bulked up its SAP expertise by acquiring Zag's business in A/NZ for a reported A$45 million.