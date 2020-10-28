Menu
SAP ramps up cloud play as pandemic bites

SAP ramps up cloud play as pandemic bites

Vendor touts SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) as foundation for all SAP applications, integration, customer and partner ecosystem extensions

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

German software giant SAP is doubling down on its cloud ambitions, citing COVID-19 as “an accelerator for transformation”.

The vendor touted its SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) as the foundation for all SAP applications, integration, customer and partner ecosystem extensions, as well as new innovations, such as ‘industry cloud’ and ‘business network’, in its third quarter financials, published on 25 October. 

“COVID-19 has created an inflection point for our customers,” SAP CEO Christian Klein told shareholders. “The move to the cloud combined with a true business transformation has become a must for enterprises, to gain resiliency and position them to emerge stronger out of the crisis. 

“Together with our customers and partners we will co-innovate and reinvent how businesses run in a digital world. SAP will accelerate growth in the cloud to more than €22 billion in 2025 and expand the share of more predictable revenue to approximately 85 per cent,” he added. 

The vendor said it was responding to market demands, as businesses look to move to the cloud at an accelerated speed for greater resiliency and agility, by providing the tools to help its customers migrate their existing IT environments to the cloud and transform their businesses, end-to-end.

In addition, SAP said it plans to accelerate the modernisation of its cloud delivery capabilities, resulting in a “harmonised delivery infrastructure” earlier than planned. As a result, SAP hopes to significantly increase the efficiency and resiliency of its cloud delivery operations.

Moreover, the company plans to increase research and development investments to accelerate its customers’ transformation in the cloud and to establish a leading position in new categories like ‘industry cloud’, it said.

The strategic update comes as SAP completed a third quarter with relatively stable total revenue and showing an improvement in operating profit and margins — at least in non- International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) terms, at constant currencies.

SAP’s cloud revenue for the quarter grew 11 per cent year-over-year, to €1.98 billion (IFRS), while total revenue fell by 4 per cent, year-on-year, to €6.54 billion (IFRS and non-IFRS).

SAP said some of its customers, particularly those in hard-hit industries, continue to be impacted by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As a result, there has been greater scrutiny of larger projects, with transactional revenue continuing to be impacted, especially in SAP’s Concur offering, where business travel-related revenues have yet to see a meaningful recovery. 

However, SAP said it continues to serve its customers effectively with an embedded virtual sales and remote implementation strategy. In the first nine months of 2020, for example, approximately 28,000 of the vendor’s customers went live with SAP solutions. 

Regardless, the company said that to protect profitability, it retains a disciplined approach to hiring and discretionary spend while capturing natural savings from things like lower travel, facility-related costs and virtual events.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SAP

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 