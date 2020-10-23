Menu
Accenture and ServiceNow join forces to launch digital transformation group

Will be formed of 8,500 Accenture employees with ServiceNow skills

Credit: ServiceNow

Accenture and ServiceNow have joined forces to launch a global business unit dedicated to digital transformation projects. 

The unit will consist of 8,500 Accenture people who have skills in ServiceNow and will specialise in boosting customers’ workflow and platform development, marketing, sales and business development. 

Known as the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, the unit will particularly focus on helping customers create more self-service and remote work programs. 

Accenture is currently a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner and has already spearheaded a number of major ServiceNow projects for the likes of pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.  

“By further strengthening our strategic alliance with ServiceNow, we will enable our clients to more quickly embrace change,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture.  

“With a move to the cloud, they can reimagine their operations, reskill their employees and become more sustainable. Working together with ServiceNow to automate complex processes and create better experiences across industries, we will help organisations deliver greater 360-degree value that benefits all — their customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.” 

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott meanwhile claimed that too many organisations were still stuck in legacy workflow silos. 

“Our ServiceNow and Accenture partnership brings together world-class teams, expertise, and our modern workflow platform to accelerate every organisation’s digital transformation,” he added. 

“The Accenture ServiceNow Business Group will help every organisation become a 21st century digital business.” 

The announcement comes as the digital workflow software vendor rolls out its new 'ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions’ marketplace. 

Accenture, among others, was one of the inaugural partners to join the new platform. 


