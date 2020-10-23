Acronis to expand local datacentre options to New Zealand partners

Serguei Beloussov (Acronis) Credit: Acronis

Global cyber protection vendor Acronis is expanding its global network of cloud datacenters to New Zealand Canada and Bhutan.

The expansion ensured that the full range of Acronis cyber protection solutions will be available to partners and organisations around the world, Acronis said at its global cyber summit.

The expansion was critical now that an estimated two-thirds of employees worked remotely and relied on cloud-based services, the company said.

The announcement also revealed Acronis' plan to add an additional 100 micro datacentres to its global network, which already includes collocated and managed services data centers in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

"The rise of edge computing around the world means more data is now created and used away from company networks," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis.

Micro datacentres enable the efficient deployment of edge computing, particularly in emerging markets, he said.

The expansion allowed the delivery of local, cost-efficient, bandwidth efficient, and low latency cloud services global partners were demanding.

Among the solutions service providers can access through the new data centers is Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, which integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-gen antimalware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools.