Microsoft Blazor gains Infragistic UI toolkit support

Ignite UI for Blazor combines a data grid with interactive charts, graphs, maps, and other web UI components

Credit: Dreamstime

In a collaboration with Microsoft, Infragistics has released Ignite UI for Blazor, an enterprise UI toolkit for developers leveraging Microsoft’s open source Blazor framework for building client-side web UIs with C#.

Ignite UI for Blazor features libraries of enterprise-grade web UI components. Blazor, meanwhile, lets developers run client-side C# code directly in the browser, using the WebAssembly binary instruction format. Developers do not have to write JavaScript.

Ignite UI for Blazor includes Blazor Data Grid, an architectural foundation with interactive UX features, designed for performance and high-volume data scenarios.

This is in addition to Editors and Combo Box, enabling complete in-line editing in the grid and charts for visualising data and delivering interactive graphs, with a choice of more than 60 chart types - these are optimised for real-time, streaming data scenarios.

Other features include Dock Manager, a component providing a Visual Studio-like window management experience, with docked and split panes, drag-and-drop window arrangement, and other capabilities and components including the Ignite UI data chart, stock chart, treemap, pie chart, gauges, data picker, and geospatial map.

With Blazor, Microsoft has sought to introduce a framework enabling .NET developers to build full-stack web apps. Blazor is a feature of the ASP.NET web development framework, which extends .NET with tools and libraries for building web apps.

A free trial of Ignite UI for Blazor is available from the Infragistics website. Pricing for Ignite UI for Blazor starts at $749 per developer for a one-year subscription. 


