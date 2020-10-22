Menu
NZ Code trademark launched to bolster local software industry

For use by New Zealand software service companies and high-tech manufacturers.

Credit: Dreamstime

Buy New Zealand Made, the organisation behind the New Zealand Made trademark, has launched a new NZ Code trademark, aimed at increasing provenance and raising awareness of Kiwi software developers on the global stage. 

The trademark was launched for use by New Zealand software service companies and high-tech manufacturers.

According to Buy NZ Made, renewed importance has been placed on supporting Kiwi software and technology companies to grow at home and in international markets, with the country’s tourism market evaporating since COVID-19.

According to Buy NZ Made executive director Ryan Jennings, New Zealand has had to be largely self-sufficient in creating software companies without Silicon Valley backing.

As such, New Zealand codes some of the best software in the world, with Jennings claiming that it needs to be better recognised for its significant contribution to the economy.

"We have shown what’s possible with a science and technology first approach to COVID-19 and the world has taken notice,” Jennings said. “Now is the time to follow that up and prove we code software that solves business problems globally and have it received credibly.

"We’ve had to be more resilient and creative in solving business problems, because in a smaller economy our software developers must solve a broader range of business problems earlier in the company growth life cycle,” he added. 

It is hoped that the NZ Code logo could help to improve consumers’ confidence in using New Zealand software service and improve clarity on what consumer data protection applies.

Moreover, the New Zealand Code logo could also be used by businesses to attract talent that wants to work at a local company that develops software services.

"It is time to recognise the previously invisible potential of New Zealand Code,” Jennings said.

Buy NZ Made is the licensing organisation that administers the eligibility criteria for the 'NZ Code' Kiwi trademark under  'New Zealand Code' trademark application 1160805 in Class 9 and 1160806 in Class 42. 

Companies that want to qualify must have developed their codebase for software in New Zealand. The applicable organisations’ software build teams must also be based in New Zealand.


