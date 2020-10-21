Menu
MongoDB Atlas unveils multi-cloud cluster support

MongoDB Atlas database-as-a-service now allows distributed MongoDB databases to span the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft clouds

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Credit: Dreamstime

NoSQL database vendor MongoDB will enable users to deploy a distributed MongoDB database across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure via a multi-cloud clusters capability being added to the company’s MongoDB Atlas cloud database service.

Through the multi-cloud clusters functionality, MongDB Atlas users are spared the operational complexity of managing data replication and migration across clouds. The multi-cloud support lets users take advantage of unique capabilities and the reach of the different cloud providers while also providing for uptime assurances.

Starting today, MongoDB Atlas, which is available in 79 AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure regions worldwide, now supports automatic fail-over to another cloud serving the same geographic area to preserve low-latency access and data resiliency requirements. Previously, MongoDB Atlas users were limited to running individual applications on a single cloud provider.

MongoDB cites several thematic areas of the multi-cloud support, including taking advantage of cloud-specific functionality, such as having a user whose primary cloud is AWS but wants to leverage Google Cloud machine learning capabilities.

This is in addition to data mobility, with users able to move data from one cloud to another with no downtime and high availability, with users able to spread redundancy across three providers and withstand global outages of any one of them.

The offering also enabling companies to expand their cloud access beyond their established platform. Some companies may be required to use or not use a specific cloud, based on customer requirements.

MongoDB provides a document-oriented NoSQL database that features an object-native JSON-style data model, as opposed to storing data across tables as relational databases such as Oracle do, MongoDB said. Applications deployed on MongoDB Atlas range from major consumer financial apps to large-scale games. 


Tags MongoDBCloud

