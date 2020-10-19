Slingshot collects a trio at annual broadband awards

The Slingshot crew celebrate one of their three awards. Credit: Supplied

The 2020 Broadband Compare awards have been handed out and Slingshot emerged as the biggest winner on the night.

The internet service provider collected the people's choice award plus awards for the best bundled plan and best value provider.

The Awards were hosted by Broadband Compare, a free-to-use broadband comparison website operated by NZ Compare and TUANZ, the independent not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members.

"We felt that 2020, in particular, was a time to recognise success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry," said Gavin Male, CEO for NZ Compare.

"As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep Kiwis connected, come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first."

Michael Chan, awards judge and GM of technology for major sponsor Huawei said it was a year of big mass behaviour changes that placed an enormous stress test on the global broadband sector.

"Despite the massive increase in the number of New Zealanders working and learning from home, the local providers have ensured that our nation was well connected," he said.

The winners were:

Best Digital Innovation 2020 Winner: Spritely

Best Bundled Plan 2020 Winner: Slingshot

Best Customer Support 2020 Winner: NOW Broadband

Best Fibre Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Orcon

Best Rural Service Provider 2020 Winner: Farmside

Best Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers 2020 Winner: Gravity Internet

Best Streaming Service Provider 2020 Winner: Neon

Best Value Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Slingshot

Best Wireless Service Provider 2020 Winner: Wireless Nation

Emerging Leader in Digital Technology 2020 Winner: Chris Coromandel, Vodafone

NZ Service Provider of the Year 2020 Winner: Vocus

NZ Compare People's Choice Award 2020 Winner: Slingshot