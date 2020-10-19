Menu
Slingshot collects a trio at annual broadband awards

Slingshot collects a trio at annual broadband awards

Connectivity providers celebrated in a year of "mass behaviour changes"

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
The Slingshot crew celebrate one of their three awards.

The Slingshot crew celebrate one of their three awards.

Credit: Supplied

The 2020 Broadband Compare awards have been handed out and Slingshot emerged as the biggest winner on the night.

The internet service provider collected the people's choice award plus awards for the best bundled plan and best value provider.

The Awards were hosted by Broadband Compare, a free-to-use broadband comparison website operated by NZ Compare and TUANZ, the independent not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members. 

"We felt that 2020, in particular, was a time to recognise success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry," said Gavin Male, CEO for NZ Compare.

"As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep Kiwis connected, come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first."

Michael Chan, awards judge and GM of technology for major sponsor Huawei said it was a year of big mass behaviour changes that placed an enormous stress test on the global broadband sector. 

"Despite the massive increase in the number of New Zealanders working and learning from home, the local providers have ensured that our nation was well connected," he said.

The winners were:

Best Digital Innovation 2020 Winner: Spritely
Best Bundled Plan 2020 Winner: Slingshot
Best Customer Support 2020 Winner: NOW Broadband
Best Fibre Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Orcon
Best Rural Service Provider 2020 Winner: Farmside
Best Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers 2020 Winner: Gravity Internet
Best Streaming Service Provider 2020 Winner: Neon
Best Value Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Slingshot
Best Wireless Service Provider 2020 Winner: Wireless Nation
Emerging Leader in Digital Technology 2020 Winner: Chris Coromandel, Vodafone
NZ Service Provider of the Year 2020 Winner: Vocus
NZ Compare People's Choice Award 2020 Winner: Slingshot


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags broadbandTUANZslingshot

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 