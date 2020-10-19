Menu
Schneider Electric brings micro DCs to A/NZ channel

Schneider Electric brings micro DCs to A/NZ channel

Comes as part of EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions platform

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 28690754 © Kyolshin | Dreamstime.com

Schneider Electric is touting big partner margins for the local channel as it launches its new micro data centre series in Australia and New Zealand. 

The global vendor has released its EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions, including its 6U micro data centre, as part of a bid to further tap into the distributed IT networks market. 

According to Schneider, the series brings power, cooling, racks and management to support deployment in all environments, from small edge applications to hyperscale cloud data centres. 

Schneider had intended to release the EcoStruxure platform en-masse in A/NZ earlier this year, but decided to delay it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Speaking to ARN, Mark Deguara, general manager of data centres at Schneider Electric, said the pandemic made the vendor “reassess”, but had used the time to engage with partners more deeply.

 We've definitely had some had some early success with partners and going out to the market directly. We had a great channel response to our edge solutions and other application types,” he said.

Schneider has already worked with two customers in A/NZ on the EcoStruxure series, which includes the micro data centre, row data centre, pod data centre and modular data centre.  

Now, the solutions will be released to the wider channel via the vendor’s distribution partners, which include the likes of Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.   

According to Deguara, partners can increase their margins by selling as a solution rather than just products in isolation. 

Mark Deguara (Schneider Electric)
Mark Deguara (Schneider Electric)

"[The solutions] allow partners to value add, as opposed to just selling a single product,” he said. “It gives them that flexibility when they're working with their clients: it allows them to see what clients are looking for and how they can tailor solutions to suit them. And that's where we see the attractiveness for the distribution network as well.”

In addition, the channel stands to capitalise on the digital economy, which he claims has been accelerated since the outbreak of the coronovirus pandemic in March.

In particular, the suite will help partners deploy edge computing to end users, especially those with distributed systems in locations unstaffed by IT that are not optimised or secured for such fragmentation 

Schneider is now offering partners online training on the EcoStruxure platform and will also offer demonstrations at its new Australia headquarters in Macquarie Park, Sydney. However, partners will not be expected to take exams as of yet. 

According to Deguara, training will focus predominantly of technical expertise as opposed to just simply selling. 

“We shifted our focus so it’s not always just about the front-end sales person,” he explained. "How do we support the technical people that ultimately work on the solutions within our partners and being able to support them as well.” 

As a product series, Deguara admitted the EcoStruxure platform requires some capital expenditure on the part of partners.

And although he is mindful that some partners have been hit hard by the economic ramifications of the pandemic, Deguara said the opportunities across retail and industry could prove worthwhile for the channel.

We've seen more change since March than any of us have seen in a long time, around how we work and especially as part of my role in cloud and colocation as well, an absolute demand and drive for IT services across the whole platform,” he said.

“For a lot of businesses, if you don't start to do something, now, the biggest risk is being left behind.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Schneider Electric

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 