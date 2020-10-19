Konica Minolta launches direct presence in New Zealand

Eric Holtsmark (Fuji Xerox NZ) Credit: Supplied

Konica Minolta Business Solutions is launching a direct presence in New Zealand after rival Fuji Xerox bought its former local partner, CSG, in February.

Konica Minolta New Zealand will be led by managing director Eric Holtsmark, a former general manager at Konica Minolta Australia in charge of strategy, transformation and technology.

“There is a huge opportunity in New Zealand made possible by a long history of success of the Konica Minolta brand in the region," Holtsmark said.

This was largely driven by channel partners and customers that are dedicated users of Konica Minolta technology, he said.

"Opening a direct operation will provide a way for existing, loyal users to directly access Konica Minolta’s range of technology and solutions.

"It will also strengthen our strategic alliance with our distributor for the A3 office range of multifunction printers, Brother International NZ, so we are very excited about that.”

In February, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific completed a A$140 million scheme of arrangement to buy Melbourne-based print services company CSG, aiming to expand its sales office printing equipment and IT services among small- and medium-sized businesses.

Until late 2017, CSG used to itself trade under the Konica Minolta brand.

“In New Zealand, the acquisition is a core part of our strategy to get ahead of a maturing print services business, expand and diversify our footprint across the industry, and create a company to better serve our customers today and into the future,” said Peter Thomas, managing director of Fuji Xerox New Zealand.

Konica Minolta has been building an experienced, local team, hiring technicians and salespeople over the last few months to ensure it is ready to service customers from day one, the company said.

Konica Minolta Australia will also provide resources to support the expansion.



Konica Minolta NZ will offer a broad range of products and services locally, initially focusing on its core business in office and production print.

It will also be working with several strategic partners to provide software and solutions including print and document management and data migration.

Yohei Konaka, managing director of Konica Minolta Australia, said having a local operation in New Zealand marked a new era for Konica Minolta and its customers and the team was looking forward to bringing the company's products, people, ideas and innovation directly to the local market.

Konica Minolta New Zealand will also be active in corporate social responsibility, in line with the company’s global philosophy around adding value to the communities in which it operates.