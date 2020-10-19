Menu
Konica Minolta launches direct presence in New Zealand

Konica Minolta launches direct presence in New Zealand

Move fills a distribution and services gap left after Fuji Xerox swooped on CSG

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Eric Holtsmark (Fuji Xerox NZ)

Eric Holtsmark (Fuji Xerox NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Konica Minolta Business Solutions is launching a direct presence in New Zealand after rival Fuji Xerox bought its former local partner, CSG, in February.

Konica Minolta New Zealand will be led by managing director Eric Holtsmark, a former general manager at Konica Minolta Australia in charge of strategy, transformation and technology. 

“There is a huge opportunity in New Zealand made possible by a long history of success of the Konica Minolta brand in the region," Holtsmark said.

This was largely driven by channel partners and customers that are dedicated users of Konica Minolta technology, he said.

"Opening a direct operation will provide a way for existing, loyal users to directly access Konica Minolta’s range of technology and solutions. 

"It will also strengthen our strategic alliance with our distributor for the A3 office range of multifunction printers, Brother International NZ, so we are very excited about that.”

In February, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific completed a A$140 million scheme of arrangement to buy Melbourne-based print services company CSG, aiming to expand its sales office printing equipment and IT services among small- and medium-sized businesses.

Until late 2017, CSG used to itself trade under the Konica Minolta brand.

“In New Zealand, the acquisition is a core part of our strategy to get ahead of a maturing print services business, expand and diversify our footprint across the industry, and create a company to better serve our customers today and into the future,” said Peter Thomas, managing director of Fuji Xerox New Zealand.

Konica Minolta has been building an experienced, local team, hiring technicians and salespeople over the last few months to ensure it is ready to service customers from day one, the company said.

Konica Minolta Australia will also provide resources to support the expansion.

Konica Minolta NZ will offer a broad range of products and services locally, initially focusing on its core business in office and production print. 

It will also be working with several strategic partners to provide software and solutions including print and document management and data migration.

Yohei Konaka, managing director of Konica Minolta Australia, said having a local operation in New Zealand marked a new era for Konica Minolta and its customers and the team was looking forward to bringing the company's products, people, ideas and innovation directly to the local market.

Konica Minolta New Zealand will also be active in corporate social responsibility, in line with the company’s global philosophy around adding value to the communities in which it operates.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags printingfuji xeroxCSG LimitedKonica Minolta Business SolutionsKonica MinoltaBrother International

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 