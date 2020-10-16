Menu
Emt Distribution brings UK security vendor Bluedog to A/NZ

Distributor’s Adelaide and Singapore offices now offer Bluedog’s solutions to partners

Paul Lomax (Bluedog)

Paul Lomax (Bluedog)

Credit: Bluedog

Emt Distribution has signed a new deal with British security vendor Bluedog for Australia and New Zealand, bringing the monitoring specialist to the region for the first time. 

The deal, which also covers the wider Asia Pacific region, will see Bluedog’s full range of security monitoring solutions offered to resellers, managed security providers and their security counterparts.

These include Bluedog’s Microsoft Office Monitoring, which allows organisations with remote workers to protect their data via a live security team.

Headquartered in the UK, the vendor has a security operations centre in Manila, which provides 24-hour monitoring.

“Fixing incidents after they have happened is notoriously difficult and expensive, and can be massively disruptive to organisations with limited cyber security resources,” said Shane Mahney, general manager of emt Distribution.

“Organisations need a collaborative range of systems and support services to fight cyber attackers effectively. Bluedog provides a robust stack of preventive solutions to fill the gaps many organisations have.” 

Emt will offer the solutions via its offices in Adelaide and Singapore. Bluedog’s network which already covers Europe, the Middle East, India, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific are key markets for Bluedog,” said Paul Lomax, CEO of Bluedog. “Emt Distribution has a highly experienced team with a thorough understanding of the needs of users in the region. This new partnership is an important step in building our worldwide network.”


