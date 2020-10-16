Menu
OSS Group earns AWS DevOps competency certification

Tighter integration of development and operations teams enables clients to evolve at pace.

Grant Olliff (OSS Group)

Credit: Reseller News

OSS Group has become one of the few locally owned businesses in New Zealand to achieve the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency. 

OSS Group head of sales Grant Olliff said using AWS and DevOps practices has enabled OSS Group to respond more effectively to the needs of clients, especially as they face unprecedented challenges to traditional ways of operating.

“While COVID-19 has put enormous pressures on many large local businesses, the changes we are seeing represent a larger movement to transform the way businesses are operating,” Olliff said.

DevOps is a combination of practices and tools that increase an organisation’s efficiency, enabling them to evolve and improve products at a faster pace. 

Tighter integration of development and operations teams, and increased use of automation are some of the key features of the model.

“Organisations are not only wanting to reduce costs and increase their competitiveness in the current environment," Olliff said. 

"They are also looking to move away from old hardware, operating systems and applications to introduce cloud-based services that will allow them to get more information out of their data, make better- informed decisions and use technology to improve the range of services they offer to their customers.”

Nick Walton, New Zealand managing director for commercial sector at AWS said OSS Group has been a long-term advanced consulting partner of AWS the competency program verified, validated, and vetted top partners that demonstrated customer success and deep specialisation in specific solution areas or segments.

The AWS DevOps Competency underscored that OSS Group was providing services to a globally-recognised standard, Olliff said.


Tags AWSDevopsOSS GroupCloud

