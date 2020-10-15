IRD, Countdown among A/NZ winners in IDC transformation awards

Credit: Supplied

Analyst company IDC has named the winners in its 2020 transformation awards, and major Kiwi bands were strongly represented.

Supermarket chain Countdown was named as the 2020 digital transformer for Australia and New Zealand while Inland Revenue picked up two awards: information visionary for Australia and New Zealand and operating model master for A/NZ.

Among recent digital initiatives were a new app, an e-store in Wellington to service growth in online shopping and a test of contactless Scan&Go service where hi-tech scales know what is being bought and customers can skip the regular checkout.

Mark Denvir, director of ICT at Auckland Council was also named as 2020 digital experience leader for A/NZ.

Across the ditch, non-bank lender GetCapital went home with two awards, the overall regional award for digital disruptor of the year and omni experience innovator.

New South Wales Police Force was named as 2020 talent accelerator for A/NZ while Newcrest Mining's data science platform for optimising mining processes was named as 2020 digital experience gamechanger for the region.

City of Port Phillip Film Fest was awarded the 2020 special award for resiliency in A/NZ.

“IDC’s DX Awards celebrate the tech-enabled resilience of enterprises as they reimagine their business in the new normal," said Tehmasp Parekh, managing director of IDC Australia and New Zealand.

"This year’s best-in-class have been chosen as DX champions for being able to successfully implement digital initiatives that address the CEO’s agenda on meeting new customer requirements, developing new capabilities, ensuring new critical infrastructure, and participating in new industry ecosystems.”

