Exclusive Networks launches unified comms unit in NZ

Exclusive Networks launches unified comms unit in NZ

Responds to the needs of the post-COVID-19 workplace

Leon Spencer
Exclusive Networks has launched a dedicated unified communications (UC) business unit in New Zealand as it works to build upon its cyber security and cloud distribution heritage. 

The move to launch the UC business unit was prompted in part by the rush to unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions by businesses since COVID-19 hit, along with the additional capabilities offered by the integration of Transition Systems, which the distributor moved to acquire in 2016.

“From the back of our success in our cyber security and cloud divisions, we have been able to invest in other lines of business adding to our offering for the New Zealand market,” Exclusive Networks New Zealand country manager Jeff Clynes said. 

“The recent integration in Australia of regional UC focused distributor Transition Systems has increased our vendor offering at a time when there has been a rapid increase in people working remotely, using Microsoft Teams and Zoom to communicate. It is the perfect time to launch a dedicated UC business unit in NZ to cater to our partners’ needs.”

Indeed, over the past six months, there has been unprecedented growth in the UC market due to COVID-19, with many end users having moved to or preparing to run new hybrid on-premises and remote environments for their business.

As such, Exclusive Networks is talking up its UC positioning in the local market, flagging a number of UC vendors launching in NZ as part of its UC business unit efforts. These include interactive display technology vendor Avocor, and Huddly, which provides cameras that enable remote team collaboration.

Also launching locally is Unify, a unified communications vendor, and enterprise video conferencing infrastructure solutions provider Pexip.

According to Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director Jonathan Odria, the distributor has put together specific joint vendor bundles that can be purchased outright or on a financed monthly payment plan. 

“Our package options suit small, medium and large meeting rooms,” Odria said. “They include small form factor cameras that provide a very high-quality experience for anyone who is regularly on any video call — whether in an office or their dining room table at home.”  

Over the coming weeks and months, Exclusive Networks will host focused training sessions for its existing and new partners, as well as assisting them with demonstrations and presentations to their customer base. 

“Global organisations and brands are already using the UC technology we are introducing into New Zealand, and we encourage partners to explore the new opportunities available to them,” Odria said. 


