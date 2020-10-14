Menu
AWS launches managed database migration curriculum

AWS launches managed database migration curriculum

Available as a set of free eight courses with a combined runtime of four hours

Sasha Karen
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a set of training courses focused on helping partners and other uses migrate self-managed databases over to solutions supplied by the cloud giant.

Available as a set of free eight courses that total four hours in length, the fundamental-level Moving to Managed Databases on AWS curriculum includes video demonstrations on self-managed database migration for AWS partners and customers.

The course is also aimed at data platform engineers, database developers and solutions architects.

Information in the curriculum covers the processes and steps for migrating databases, either on premises or in the cloud, from Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Apache Cassandra and Redis to Amazon database solutions.

These solutions include Amazon RDS, Amazon Document DB, Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra) and Amazon ElastiCache.

Before signing up for the curriculum however, AWS recommends participants first take the three day Planning and Designing Databases on AWS classroom course, which is available from training providers.

The launch of this curriculum follows the cloud giant launching four new partner training courses in September under the AWS Solutions Training for Partners banner, which cover governance, data analytics, migration and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Two of those partner courses are in AWS’ technical professional learning path, while the other two are in the business professional learning path. If partners progress through either learning path, they can become an AWS certified cloud practitioner.


