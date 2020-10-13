Lancom Technology buys Auckland-based Connect 2

The acquisition of Connect 2 is Lancom's third in 18 months

Waruna Kirimetiyawa (Lancom Technology) Credit: Supplied

Auckland based software and technology provider Lancom Technology has acquired managed services provider Connect 2.

Lancom said the deal further increases its managed services customer base while also strengthening its position in the mid-section of the New Zealand managed services market.

Lancom chief executive Waruna Kirimetiyawa said Connect 2 had a proud history spanning over 25 years in the industry.

"With a diverse customer base, they decided the time is right for these customers to further leverage their technology investments through the services of a larger organisation," Kirimetiyawa said.

"The focus now is on integrating the new client base and introducing our wider range of services, which includes software development, cloud services and data and insights."

Lancom Technology said it had the appetite for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on managed service providers looking to join a larger organisation.

“The acquisition of Connect 2 is our third acquisition in 18 months and we’re always interested in hearing from other businesses," Kirimetiyawa said.

"We have a particular interest in managed service providers based in New Zealand, but having opened in Australia in June, we would also look across the Tasman.”

During the quarter, Lancom became the first New Zealand based AWS Partner to achieve AWS software-as-a-service (SaaS) Competency status and the third company in APAC to do so.

The company is also a finalist for both the ARN Innovation Awards and the Reseller News Innovation Awards.