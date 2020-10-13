Menu
Lancom Technology buys Auckland-based Connect 2

Lancom Technology buys Auckland-based Connect 2

The acquisition of Connect 2 is Lancom's third in 18 months

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Waruna Kirimetiyawa (Lancom Technology)

Waruna Kirimetiyawa (Lancom Technology)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland based software and technology provider Lancom Technology has acquired managed services provider Connect 2.

Lancom said the deal further increases its managed services customer base while also strengthening its position in the mid-section of the New Zealand managed services market.

Lancom chief executive Waruna Kirimetiyawa said Connect 2 had a proud history spanning over 25 years in the industry. 

"With a diverse customer base, they decided the time is right for these customers to further leverage their technology investments through the services of a larger organisation," Kirimetiyawa said. 

"The focus now is on integrating the new client base and introducing our wider range of services, which includes software development, cloud services and data and insights."

Lancom Technology said it had the appetite for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on managed service providers looking to join a larger organisation.

“The acquisition of Connect 2 is our third acquisition in 18 months and we’re always interested in hearing from other businesses," Kirimetiyawa said. 

"We have a particular interest in managed service providers based in New Zealand, but having opened in Australia in June, we would also look across the Tasman.”

During the quarter, Lancom became the first New Zealand based AWS Partner to achieve AWS software-as-a-service (SaaS) Competency status and the third company in APAC to do so.

The company is also a finalist for both the ARN Innovation Awards and the Reseller News Innovation Awards.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags managed services providersMSPsLancom TechnologyConnect 2

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 