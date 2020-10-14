Menu
Netpoleon to distribute Thales in A/NZ

Follows the launch of Thales’ global Accelerate Partner Program,

Credit: Dreamstime

Defence industry contractor Thales has signed a distribution deal with Netpoleon for Australia and New Zealand. 

The deal will cover its hardware security modules (HSMs) and CipherTrust Manager product, providing data protection across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The agreement follows the launch of Thales’ new Accelerate Partner Program, which began its global roll-out this year.

“Given the growth of our partner community in Australia and New Zealand, we sought to provide a wider choice in distributors,” said Brian Grant, newly appointed regional director of data protection solutions at Thales.

He added that Thales has previously worked with Netpoleon in other Asia Pacific countries and therefore was a “great fit” for A/NZ.

“Thales delivers a vital security solution for channel partners helping customers to embark on a digital transformation journey securely in these challenging times,” said Paul Lim, A/NZ regional director at Netpoleon.

“An augmented portfolio in Thales and our past working experience with Brian and his team, will allow our combined organisations to deliver new cutting edge encryption and secure cloud solutions to the ANZ market.”

In addition to Netpoleon, Thales also distributes through Tech Data in A/NZ. 


