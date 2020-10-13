Menu
VMware hires Sean Kopelke as new technology director

Will lead VMware's teams of system engineers

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Sean Kopelke

Credit: Zscaler

VMware has appointed former Microsoft technical director Sean Kopelke as its new senior director of technology for Australia and New Zealand. 

Kopelke has amassed more than 20 years experience in the technology industry, previously maintaining similar technical director roles with Microsoft Australia, Riverbed, Zscaler, FireEye and Symantec. 

As part of a newly created role, Kopelke will be responsible for leading VMware’s team of systems engineers and managers in their customer engagement. 

He will also partner closely with senior sales leaders to develop and execute the right technology strategies for VMware’s customers. 

“Sean brings deep experience in leading technical teams and helping a broad range of customers ensure they gain the best outcomes from their transformation strategies,” VMware A/NZ vice president and managing director Brad Anderson said.

“As businesses adapt to changing times, Sean’s expertise in cloud, security and emerging technologies will provide VMware’s customers with significant value as they make decisions on digital strategies to be ready for the future.”

During its recent virtual VMworld 2020 event, VMware revealed how it was continuing its effort to remake the data centre, cloud and edge to handle the distributed workloads and applications of the future.

Previewing a new architecture called Project Monterey, it goes a long way toward melding bare-metal servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), network interface cards (NICs) and security into a large-scale virtualised environment.



