Menu
Fujitsu NZ tips lift in local mergers and acquisitions

Fujitsu NZ tips lift in local mergers and acquisitions

Shift to services continues as local market proves resilient

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mika Joronen (Fujitsu NZ)

Mika Joronen (Fujitsu NZ)

Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu NZ country manager Mika Joronen claims project focused ICT services providers are starting to suffer as activity has slowed.

As a result, the New Zealand market was starting to see an uptick in merger and acquisition activity and there could be more coming, Joronen said.

Organisations were not signing projects off at the speed seen in the past, in part because so much work was brought forward or reprioritised in favour of deploying new workplace tools during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

For Fujitsu, activity remained solid as the local business focused on services, shielded somewhat as well by having a high proportion of government customers.

"If I was asked last year, I would have said we needed to widen our exposure," Joronen said. "We are very lucky because such a significant portion of our customers are in government."

That said, there was also significant pieces of work under way for new private sector clients.

Joronen said last year it was obvious there was a shift away from buying infrastructure and hardware and moving into the consumption model.

While that might lower top line revenue, he said, it was better for profitability.

"A lot of our future is in that area but we are not walking away from infrastructure or hardware," he said.

As soon as COVID-19 hit, Fujitsu experienced a "massive" uplift in the amount of work that had to be done very quickly.

Government agencies suddenly had to enable remote working so it was "madness" for two or three months with engineers running around twenty-four by seven.

Once that was done, everybody stopped for a while and took "a bit of a breath", Joronen said.

Now activity was lifting again.

Bigger clients, especially in government, had to keep their programmes running while many large private sector businesses were getting back to being as busy as ever.

There was still a lot of work around the digital workplace, Joronen said, with some organisations "doing it again" on an enterprise scale.

Demand was therefore high for technologies from the likes of Microsoft, Citrix and VMware.

The shift to the cloud was continuing and there was also a lot of activity in "basic" internet of things (IoT) deployment for applications such as water level monitoring and rubbish collection. 

One significant change over the last few years, is that Fujitsu NZ had moved away from "body shopping" people into enterprises.

"We did have quite a big operation but but made a deliberate business decision to get out of that," Joronen said.

"It's not really where we want to play. For us it's more about adding value."

IT managed services was still a big part of the local business, using Datacom's infrastructure to manage clients' IT infrastructure.

Another little appreciated line of business was retail point of sale, for global and local clients.

Fujitsu is a large provider of technology for checkout lanes for supermarkets, big retailers and drive throughs, with software preloaded.

Locally the company was seeing good growth at the larger end of retail.

As for Microsoft's announced local datacentre region, Joronen see a huge impact coming.

"I don't think any of the incumbents have ever had to face a competitor like that in New Zealand," he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags retailit servicesManaged ServicesFujitsuITMS

Events

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 