EDGE Research: Are partners aligned to customers?

Credit: IDG

In-depth research examining customer investment and outsourcing priorities across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) is now underway, with findings set to benchmark customer plans against partner strategies.

With analytical findings set to be delivered at EDGE 2020 - a virtual experience running on 10-11 November - the research will offer the clearest indication yet as to whether the ecosystem is aligned with the end-user market following the economic disruption of Covid-19.

Partners, distributors and vendors are now invited to complete the research - set to take approximately 15 minutes - by clicking here, to help provide guidance on the future priorities of the local market.

Delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia, EDGE Research will focus on the short- to medium-term opportunities ahead for the channel, spanning customer, partner and vendor / distributor, assessing similarities and differences across the wider industry.

For partners, findings will uncover what makes end-users tick on both sides of the Tasman, alongside insights into the purchasing patterns of businesses, assessing how customers define value in the modern market, and the key attributes required for future success.

Alongside technology - both established and emerging - investment plans, EDGE Research will equip partners with the knowledge of future customer trends specific to the local market, and crucially, how to add new levels of value as the buyer evolves post-pandemic.

Delving deeper, findings will also outline what customers truly think of solution providers from a pros and cons perspective, offering critical advice from an engagement and selling standpoint.

Likewise, EDGE Research will benchmark partner answers against that of customers and vendors / distributors, providing an opportunity to assess whether the channel is aligned in terms of value and investment.

Maintaining the partner theme, the research will also assess the health of the ecosystem on both sides of the Tasman, probing the channel’s handling of Covid-19, alongside its ability to respond and recover in the months ahead.

In addition, a New Zealand-specific research breakout will also be delivered during the opening session of EDGE 2020, available to an expanding number of Kiwi partners attending the virtual experience remotely.

Collectively, this research will provide a clear picture of spending habits across A/NZ, offering in-depth insight into how the channel can be successful in the months and years ahead.

“Partners can’t predict entirely what the market is going to do,” qualified Mark Iles, executive analyst of Tech Research Asia. “There’s no crystal ball here, this is less about being able to guess what is coming down the line, rather being prepared to capitalise irrespective of what is coming.

“Partners might not think it but suddenly, the market is moving more quickly in the sense that customers want different technologies and they want different technologies now. The only way partners can prepare for that is to be agile enough from a structural perspective to respond.”

The findings will also complement a stellar line-up of speakers, with Robin Speculand - CEO of Bridges Business Consultancy and a world-renowned expert in strategy and implementation - set to deliver an exclusive keynote address during EDGE 2020.

“Implementation becomes even more important in a recession when working capitals are lower and the pressure from the board is higher,” he observed. “Leaders need to get the strategy and its implementation right the first time.

“Customers notice your implementation, not your strategy. If your strategy does not provide a competitive advantage then your implementation must."

EDGE 2020 is running as an invite-only virtual experience set for 10-11 November, playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology across Australia and New Zealand.

Underpinned by local research and insights, EDGE 2020 will outline local customer investment plans, upcoming end-user projects and new partner requirements, leveraging unique research and CIO brand insights.

To take part in EDGE Research, click here

