Nice recruits BayCom to deliver its cloud contact centre into NZ

Cloud-based contact centres enable omni-channel customer engagement

Rob O'Neill
Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based BayCom Communications is partnering with with Nice inContact to offer the company's CXone cloud contact centre system in New Zealand.

BayCom general manager Steve Bower said the company can design, implement and support the CXone contact centre as a service nationwide.

Customer communications have evolved from the traditional telephony call centre to omnichannel digital engagements, including webchat, email and social media platforms, BayCom said.

Nasdaq-listed Nice's CXone provided a scalable and unified cloud-based contact centre to allow organisations to engage with customers in the channels they prefer.

Darren Rushworth, Asia-Pacific president of Nice, said BayCom had a track record of customer-focused contact centre deployments. 

"The combined experience of BayCom and Nice inContact’s industry-leading CXone platform will help our customers to deliver on their digital transformation strategies, enable work-from-anywhere mode seamlessly, and provide the customer experience expected in today’s digital age and beyond," he said.

Baycom, which has offices in Auckland, Tauranga, Nelson, and Christchurch, was named unified communications channel partner of the year in the export category by NEC for the third year in a row in August.


