Menu
Spark inks IoT deal with Australia's National Narrowband Network Co

Spark inks IoT deal with Australia's National Narrowband Network Co

Deal helps organisations scale their IoT network deployments across A/NZ

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Rob Zagarella (NNNCo)

Rob Zagarella (NNNCo)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand telco Spark has entered into a trans-Tasman internet of things network agreement with Australian operator The National Narrowband Network Co (NNNCo).

The wholesale agreement will enable mutual access across the respective long-range wide area internet of things (LoRaWAN) networks.

That will allow businesses on both sides of the Tasman to more easily implement cost-effective smart technology solutions without needing to establish operations in the other country.

The new agreement, for instance, means Spark can help parking app developer Parkable to expand its business in Australia.

Toby Littin, Parkable co-founder and CEO said the company wants to push harder into the Australian market and the agreement will allow it to scale across the Tasman and simplify back-end processes. 

"Using the one platform and having a single place to view and analyse data will mean our customers will get even better parking experiences in the future," he said.

Parkable now has access to growing network coverage in Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Tasmania, Melbourne and regional areas in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. 

"Those markets have just been unlocked for us, so we are eager to grow and scale," Littin said.

Spark IoT lead Tony Agar said as the economy continued to be shaped by COVID-19, more such partnerships can be expected.

The deal also means customers can keep visibility and monitor their machinery, assets or infrastructure using their existing dashboards and diagnostic tools.

The wholesale arrangement has been enabled with the integration of NNNCo’s enterprise data platform N2N-DL into Spark NZ’s network core. 

Data from devices will feed into N2N-DL giving Spark NZ customers access to data on a single platform from devices enrolled in either country.

NNNCo CEO Rob Zagarella said demand for cross-Tasman roaming capabilities was growing as customers deployed IoT devices and applications beyond Australia. 

“We’re very happy to now be able to provide a seamless and consistent service with N2N-DL as a customer’s single source of aggregation for IoT devices in either country and on either network,” Zagarella said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NetworkingnetworksTelecommunicationsInternet of ThingsIoTspark

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 