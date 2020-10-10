Menu
AWS IoT SiteWise comes to Asia Pacific

AWS IoT SiteWise comes to Asia Pacific

Comes to AWS Sydney and Singapore regions

Eleanor Dickinson
Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT SiteWise has become available in the Sydney and Singapore AWS Regions, extending the footprint to six regions.

The service allows partners and customers to collect, store, organise and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale.

According to a blog post, AWS IoT SiteWise monitors operations across facilities, computes common industrial performance metrics and creates applications that analyse industrial equipment data.

In theory, the cloud provider claimed, this enables customers to prevent costly equipment issues and reduce gaps in production. In particular, for large industrial clients, SiteWise improves multi-site processes with centralised data, AWS added. 

“With AWS IoT SiteWise, you can focus on understanding and optimising your operations, rather than building costly in-house data collection and management applications,” the blog said.

Demonstrations are now available on AWS IoT SiteWise console at the cloud vendor’s Management Console. 


