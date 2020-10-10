Menu
VMware and HPE to bring 'reimagined' architecture to A/NZ

VMware and HPE to bring 'reimagined' architecture to A/NZ

Comes as VMware prepares to launch Project Monterey locally

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Kerrie-Anne Turner (VMware)

Kerrie-Anne Turner (VMware)

Credit: VMware

VMware and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have teamed up to bring the former's new hybrid-cloud architecture in Australia and New Zealand.

The two vendor giants will launch Project Monterey in a move that the two claim will help partners and customers modernise their data centre architectures.

Other partners also involved with the project include Intel, NVIDIA and Pensando Systems and Dell Technologies.

VMware and HPE have already worked together on a number of projects in A/NZ and have 100 joint regional customers. 

“We're doing a lot of work together around modernising the data centre and go to market jointly with software-defined [networking] giving our customers a journey to cloud enabled, helping them with scalability, and also helping them move to as-a-service and customers to automate their service delivery,” said Andrew Foot, GM of compute-hybrid IT South Pacific at HPE.

Neither VMware nor HPE were able to reveal just when Project Monterey will be available in A/NZ, calling the current announcement a “preview”.

However, the two claim the joint project will eventually “re-imagine” hybrid cloud architecture for partners to bring to customers. 

“It's really about evolving the architecture for the next day to see the cloud and edge. As organisations modernise, we're pushing the boundaries of traditional IT architectures,” said Kerrie-Anne Turner, VMware's head of NZ, commercial business and channels A/NZ.

“Project Monterey is an ability to actually take advantage of the next evolution of IT architectures and taking full advantage of the hardware and the software, which is really going to allow our customers to accelerate the modernisation of the data centres."

Locally, the two vendors share Ingram Micro as a distributor and an unspecified number of partners.

To deploy Monterey, which comprises VMware Cloud Foundation and HPE servers, partners will not be required to take certification exams, while training and go-to-market support will be offered from both vendors.

Revealed during the virtual VMworld 2020, VMware's Project Monterey goes a long way toward melding bare-metal servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), network interface cards (NICs) and security into a large-scale virtualised environment.

It extends VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), which today integrates the company’s vShphere virtualisation, vSAN storage, NSX networking and vRealize cloud management systems to support GPUs, FPGAs and NICs into a single platform that can be deployed on-premises or in a public cloud.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VMwareHPE

Events

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 