VMware and HPE to bring 'reimagined' architecture to A/NZ

Kerrie-Anne Turner (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have teamed up to bring the former's new hybrid-cloud architecture in Australia and New Zealand.

The two vendor giants will launch Project Monterey in a move that the two claim will help partners and customers modernise their data centre architectures.

Other partners also involved with the project include Intel, NVIDIA and Pensando Systems and Dell Technologies.

VMware and HPE have already worked together on a number of projects in A/NZ and have 100 joint regional customers.

“We're doing a lot of work together around modernising the data centre and go to market jointly with software-defined [networking] giving our customers a journey to cloud enabled, helping them with scalability, and also helping them move to as-a-service and customers to automate their service delivery,” said Andrew Foot, GM of compute-hybrid IT South Pacific at HPE.

Neither VMware nor HPE were able to reveal just when Project Monterey will be available in A/NZ, calling the current announcement a “preview”.

However, the two claim the joint project will eventually “re-imagine” hybrid cloud architecture for partners to bring to customers.

“It's really about evolving the architecture for the next day to see the cloud and edge. As organisations modernise, we're pushing the boundaries of traditional IT architectures,” said Kerrie-Anne Turner, VMware's head of NZ, commercial business and channels A/NZ.

“Project Monterey is an ability to actually take advantage of the next evolution of IT architectures and taking full advantage of the hardware and the software, which is really going to allow our customers to accelerate the modernisation of the data centres."

Locally, the two vendors share Ingram Micro as a distributor and an unspecified number of partners.

To deploy Monterey, which comprises VMware Cloud Foundation and HPE servers, partners will not be required to take certification exams, while training and go-to-market support will be offered from both vendors.

Revealed during the virtual VMworld 2020, VMware's Project Monterey goes a long way toward melding bare-metal servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), network interface cards (NICs) and security into a large-scale virtualised environment.



It extends VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), which today integrates the company’s vShphere virtualisation, vSAN storage, NSX networking and vRealize cloud management systems to support GPUs, FPGAs and NICs into a single platform that can be deployed on-premises or in a public cloud.



