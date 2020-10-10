Menu
Kiwi data centre spend set to return by 2021

Kiwi data centre spend set to return by 2021

A fall of 6.5 per cent in 2020 followed by an increase of 5.9 per cent in 2021

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: ID 28690754 © Kyolshin | Dreamstime.com

New Zealand spending on data centre infrastructure is expected to fall by the end of 2020, but will nearly recover completely by the end of 2021.

In 2020, data centre infrastructure spending in New Zealand is forecast to fall by 6.5 per cent year-on-year, to $665 million, according to research by analysis firm Gartner. A year later, however, spending is expected to nearly bounce back with growth of 5.9 per cent year-on-year, to $704 million.

This is a better performance percentage-wise when compared to the firm's global forecast for data centre infrastructure spending – a decline of 10.3 per cent year-on-year in 2020, to US$188 billion, followed by growth of 6.2 per cent year-on-year in 2021, to US$200 billion.

Meanwhile, 2020's global spending decline, according to Gartner senior research director Naveen Mishra, is due to companies around the world focusing on business continuity.

“The priority for most companies in 2020 is keeping the lights on, so data centre growth is generally being pushed back until the market enters the recovery period,” he said.

 “Gartner expects larger enterprise data centres sites to hit pause temporarily and then resume expansion plans later this year or early next. However, hyperscalers will continue with their global expansion plans due to continued investments in public cloud.”

The spending growth in 2021, meanwhile, is attributed to when staff can physically be on site.

“For now, all data centre infrastructure segments will be subject to cost containment measures and enterprise buyers are expected to extend life cycles of installed equipment,” Mishra added.

The global spending growth in 2021 isn’t expected to be for the short-term either, as Gartner’s forecast predicts growth year-on-year through to 2024 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1 per cent, to US$221 billion.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Gartner

Events

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 