Dicker Data boosts UCC portfolio with A/NZ Lifesize deal

Also covers products under the Serenova and Kaptivo brands

Sasha Karen
David Dicker (Dicker Data)

Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has added to its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact centre portfolio through the signing of a deal in Australia and New Zealand with video conferencing vendor Lifesize.

This includes the vendor’s contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS), cloud video conferencing and digital collaboration solutions, as well as its audio visual (AV) systems for meeting rooms.

Additionally, this agreement also covers products from CCaaS vendor Serenova, which merged with Lifesize in March, and digital collaboration solutions company Kaptivo, which was acquired by the vendor in August.

David Dicker, CEO of Dicker Data, said the agreement comes as the distributor looks to expand its portfolio with more contact centre, collaboration and AV solutions – particularly with the rise of remote working.

“The demand for video collaboration technology shows no signs of abating and we believe its relevance will continue to grow in the post pandemic era,” he said.

“Lifesize provides end-to-end collaboration solutions from the desktop to the contact centre agent and meeting room to the remote worker," he said. "These end-to-end solutions are what organisations are looking for as they standardise their communications platforms in order to provide their employees and customers with a seamless and integrated experience.”

Rob Malkin, vice president of Asia Pacific sales for Lifesize, said the agreement would see its products distributed by Dicker Data’s network.

“The A/NZ market, like many other regions, is yearning for a deep portfolio of leading unified communications solutions, services and support from a single vendor. With Dicker Data and its extensive network of solution partners, that’s exactly what we will provide to customers,” he said. 

The agreement is effective as of 6 October, with Dicker Data offering partners the help of contact centre, collaboration and AV experts for scoping, designing and delivering solutions powered by the vendor's offerings.

This is Lifesize’s recent agreement for the region, with the vendor previously signing agreements with Tech Data in January and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage in May.


