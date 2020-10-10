M.Tech signs up security vendor Securonix

Will act as the vendor’s preferred distributor in Australia and New Zealand

Credit: Dreamstime

US cyber security vendor Securonix has signed a distribution agreement with M.Tech for Australia and New Zealand.

The security information and event management specialist will gain access to M.Tech’s sales, technical, logistics and marketing support for its reseller partners.

The agreement comes off the back of Securonix’s alleged 100 per cent revenue growth in Asia-Pacific in the last year.

“With many organisations in A/NZ now moving from on-premises to cloud environments, we’re ideally positioned as a best-in-class platform that’s easy to deploy and replace legacy solutions during cloud migration,” said Simon Carney, director of global alliances at Securonix.

“As we focus on expansion in the region, signing with M.Tech means we’re working with a top distributor, known for successfully bringing market leading solutions like Securonix to its partners.”

Meanwhile, the deal will “strengthen” M.Tech’s portfolio of products and solutions in security.

“The Securonix platform incorporates machine learning capabilities that go beyond the capabilities of legacy SIEM providers, which we believe is a strong reason that it was named as a leader in a recent analyst report,” said Yong Foo, GM at M.Tech. “Adding Securonix to our network of established market-leading vendors fills key use cases and cyber security needs for our partners across the board.”