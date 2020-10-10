Menu
DHB-owned NZ Health Partnerships hires former Telecom executive to lead procurement

DHB-owned NZ Health Partnerships hires former Telecom executive to lead procurement

Rod Treadwell is back in NZ, taking charge of joint DHB procurement, including ICT

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Rod Treadwell (NZ Health Partnerships)

Rod Treadwell (NZ Health Partnerships)

Credit: Supplied

NZ Health Partnerships has appointed former Telecom NZ infrastructure executive Rod Treadwell as its new general manager of procurement.

A returning Kiwi, Treadwell brings more than 20 years’ of commercial and procurement experience to the role, predominantly in the health, energy, IT and telecommunications industries.

For seven hears up to 2010, Treadwell was head of infrastructure supply chain at Telecom NZ, now Spark. 

He was responsible for network, IT and indirect procurement for and counted his key achievements there as  the negotiation of the purchase of Telecom's 3G mobile network and the company's all IP fixed network.

NZ Health Partnerships (NZHP) is owned by the country's 20 district health boards and charged with creating efficiencies in the health sector that allow more to be spent on frontline services.

It identifies and builds shared services for the benefit of the sector so that by thinking, acting and investing collaboratively, DHBs can achieve greater benefits than they would independently.

Most recently, Treadwell was the executive director of procurement for HealthShare, which manages the New South Wales health spend. 

This covered medical consumables, pharmaceuticals and equipment, ICT, and corporate spend worth over A$3 billion a year. 

He was responsible for overall strategy, sourcing and management of this spending and led a team of 180 who covered sourcing, supply chain and category management, purchasing and purchase order management, and the warehousing and distribution of medical consumables.

NZHP CEO Steve Fisher said the general manager procurement role was one that was critical to the organisation's future strategic focus and to its customers.

Over the past few years, NZHP has been trying to deliver two troublesome shared ICT platform projects, a National Oracle Solution for enterprise software and a National Infrastructure Platform.

Treadwell arrives as the focus is going on to health sector ICT infrastructure, which is highly fragmented and includes many unsupported legacy systems.

The Ministry of Health is aiming to deliver a greater focus on conformity and compliance with information standards published by the Health Information Standards Organisation (HISO) and all-of-government directives promoted by the government chief digital officer.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags healthtelecom new zealandsparkNew Zealand Health partnerships

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 