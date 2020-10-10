DHB-owned NZ Health Partnerships hires former Telecom executive to lead procurement

Rod Treadwell (NZ Health Partnerships) Credit: Supplied

NZ Health Partnerships has appointed former Telecom NZ infrastructure executive Rod Treadwell as its new general manager of procurement.

A returning Kiwi, Treadwell brings more than 20 years’ of commercial and procurement experience to the role, predominantly in the health, energy, IT and telecommunications industries.

For seven hears up to 2010, Treadwell was head of infrastructure supply chain at Telecom NZ, now Spark.

He was responsible for network, IT and indirect procurement for and counted his key achievements there as the negotiation of the purchase of Telecom's 3G mobile network and the company's all IP fixed network.

NZ Health Partnerships (NZHP) is owned by the country's 20 district health boards and charged with creating efficiencies in the health sector that allow more to be spent on frontline services.

It identifies and builds shared services for the benefit of the sector so that by thinking, acting and investing collaboratively, DHBs can achieve greater benefits than they would independently.



Most recently, Treadwell was the executive director of procurement for HealthShare, which manages the New South Wales health spend.



This covered medical consumables, pharmaceuticals and equipment, ICT, and corporate spend worth over A$3 billion a year.

He was responsible for overall strategy, sourcing and management of this spending and led a team of 180 who covered sourcing, supply chain and category management, purchasing and purchase order management, and the warehousing and distribution of medical consumables.

NZHP CEO Steve Fisher said the general manager procurement role was one that was critical to the organisation's future strategic focus and to its customers.



Over the past few years, NZHP has been trying to deliver two troublesome shared ICT platform projects, a National Oracle Solution for enterprise software and a National Infrastructure Platform.

Treadwell arrives as the focus is going on to health sector ICT infrastructure, which is highly fragmented and includes many unsupported legacy systems.

The Ministry of Health is aiming to deliver a greater focus on conformity and compliance with information standards published by the Health Information Standards Organisation (HISO) and all-of-government directives promoted by the government chief digital officer.

