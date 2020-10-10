Menu
BlackBerry merges enterprise and Cylance partner programs

BlackBerry merges enterprise and Cylance partner programs

Partners to gain access to BlackBerry portfolio of solutions

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: BlackBerry

BlackBerry has consolidated its two partner programs on the back of its 2019 acquisition of security firm Cylance.

Partners will now have access to the vendor’s entire portfolio of solutions, comprising enterprise products and security under the unified BlackBerry Partner Program.

Previously the vendor had its own BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program (BEPP) for solutions providers. Separate from this was its BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program for security resellers and consultants.

However, now unified partners will be required to use a single registration program. In addition, the unified scheme will adopt Cylance’s tiers of Gold, Platinum and Emerald, as opposed to the Enterprise’s Silver, Gold and Platinum.

According to BlackBerry, elect value-added distributors will also have the ability to obtain back end rebates for achieving new business growth targets.

In addition, the program will include a new online modular training curriculum for Partner Sales and Partner Technical Sales focused specifically on BlackBerry Spark Suites. Other features will include products for demonstration, sales support and marketing development funds.

“Partners are instrumental to BlackBerry’s growth goals and with the new unified global partner program, we have all of the necessary ingredients to help drive new revenue opportunities for them as organisations the world over struggle to maintain business continuity during a time in which the scale and variety of cyber threats continues to grow,” said May Mitchell, VP of channel, alliances and field marketing at BlackBerry. 

“We’re confident that the new program will be well received by partners who see significant opportunities amidst a security market and threat landscape that shows no signs of slowing down.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags BlackberryCylance

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 