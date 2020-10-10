Menu
Veeam boosts Kubernetes backup capabilities with Kasten buy

Veeam boosts Kubernetes backup capabilities with Kasten buy

The deal sees Kasten set to continue operating as an independent business unit within Veeam

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Veeam headquarters, Switzerland

Veeam headquarters, Switzerland

Credit: Veeam

Cloud data management, backup and disaster recovery vendor Veeam has spent US$150 million in cash and stocks to buy Kasten, a US-based provider of Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery solutions. 

“We’re excited to announce Veeam’s acquisition of Kasten, the leader in data backup, disaster recovery and mobility for Kubernetes,” Veeam CTO and senior vice president of product strategy Danny Allan said in a blog post. 

“Veeam has admired [the] Kubernetes-native approach and recently announced a partnership with Kasten in May 2020. In many ways, Kasten’s approach to Kubernetes mirrors the approach of Veeam to vSphere in the early days of virtualisation. 

“In collaboration with a passionate set of customers, they [Kasten] developed and delivered a Kubernetes-native data management experience designed for cloud-native applications. Simple and fast to deploy, agnostic to infrastructure, familiar in experience to DevOps teams, and meeting a critical application need, Kasten has quickly established a market leadership position,” he added.

The deal sees Kasten set to continue operating independently, although it will form a new business unit within Veeam under Niraj Tolia, Kasten’s current CEO and co-founder. According to Allan, the two companies have already started the process of integrating Kasten's signature K10 data management solution into the Veeam Platform.

“Longer term, as announced in our partnership earlier this year and like our other cloud native solutions, you can expect to see capabilities like unified Veeam repositories with all the value of data movement, tiering and management that comes with it,” Allan said. 

“You can expect to see Kubernetes assets visible and integrated in the Veeam Cloud Data Management Platform. And you can continue to expect to see our continued focus on simplicity, flexibility and reliability,” he said. 

According to Tolia, Kasten will continue to develop and provide its K10 platform, regardless of its integration into the Veeam product stack.

“I speak for the entire Kasten team when I say that we are truly excited about the new voyage ahead of us as a part of Veeam,” Tolia said in a blog post. “Our charter is to continue to invest in and build out the Kasten K10 platform. 

“For our joint customers, we will deliver a single modern data management platform that will protect data across virtual machines, physical servers, SaaS applications, and now, containers. 

“For our Kubernetes-only customers, we will continue to provide the freedom of choice to run K10 wherever they are today and will be tomorrow,” he said. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags veeamKubernetesKasten

Events

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 