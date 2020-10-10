Veeam boosts Kubernetes backup capabilities with Kasten buy

The deal sees Kasten set to continue operating as an independent business unit within Veeam

Veeam headquarters, Switzerland Credit: Veeam

Cloud data management, backup and disaster recovery vendor Veeam has spent US$150 million in cash and stocks to buy Kasten, a US-based provider of Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery solutions.

“We’re excited to announce Veeam’s acquisition of Kasten, the leader in data backup, disaster recovery and mobility for Kubernetes,” Veeam CTO and senior vice president of product strategy Danny Allan said in a blog post.

“Veeam has admired [the] Kubernetes-native approach and recently announced a partnership with Kasten in May 2020. In many ways, Kasten’s approach to Kubernetes mirrors the approach of Veeam to vSphere in the early days of virtualisation.

“In collaboration with a passionate set of customers, they [Kasten] developed and delivered a Kubernetes-native data management experience designed for cloud-native applications. Simple and fast to deploy, agnostic to infrastructure, familiar in experience to DevOps teams, and meeting a critical application need, Kasten has quickly established a market leadership position,” he added.

The deal sees Kasten set to continue operating independently, although it will form a new business unit within Veeam under Niraj Tolia, Kasten’s current CEO and co-founder. According to Allan, the two companies have already started the process of integrating Kasten's signature K10 data management solution into the Veeam Platform.

“Longer term, as announced in our partnership earlier this year and like our other cloud native solutions, you can expect to see capabilities like unified Veeam repositories with all the value of data movement, tiering and management that comes with it,” Allan said.

“You can expect to see Kubernetes assets visible and integrated in the Veeam Cloud Data Management Platform. And you can continue to expect to see our continued focus on simplicity, flexibility and reliability,” he said.

According to Tolia, Kasten will continue to develop and provide its K10 platform, regardless of its integration into the Veeam product stack.



“I speak for the entire Kasten team when I say that we are truly excited about the new voyage ahead of us as a part of Veeam,” Tolia said in a blog post. “Our charter is to continue to invest in and build out the Kasten K10 platform.

“For our joint customers, we will deliver a single modern data management platform that will protect data across virtual machines, physical servers, SaaS applications, and now, containers.

“For our Kubernetes-only customers, we will continue to provide the freedom of choice to run K10 wherever they are today and will be tomorrow,” he said.