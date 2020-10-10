Menu
JNCTN inks digital credential partnership with NEC

JNCTN can integrate its cloud based solutions with NEC’s biometrics authentication technology

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Wayne Stemp (JNCTN)

New Zealand based JNCTN is signing a new partnership with global giant NEC to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of digital credential management systems.

The agreement connects JNCTN to NEC's global network and existing customer relationships and means JNCTN can integrate cloud based solutions with NEC’s biometrics authentication technology and processes. 

This will provide benefits for individuals, businesses and government clients who need verified information instantly.

Wayne Stemp, JNCTN’s founder, said the partnership would help cement the company’s place in the global market.

“This is a fast moving sector and we’re particularly interested in what’s next for digital trust and the frameworks to support it like DIA’s digital identity trust framework," Stemp said.

"There is significant demand to provide people and businesses with accessible, secure and easy to use verified digital credentials."

Stemp said JNCTN shared the same focus on privacy and security as NEC and the partnership was a vote of confidence in JNCTN’s credential management technologies.

Multinational information technology and electronics conglomerate NEC has expertise in many domains, including biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI). 

The Tokyo-based company has been operating in New Zealand for more than 30 years, said says Neille Bonner, managing director for NEC New Zealand. 

"The complementary nature of our businesses means both companies will be stronger together and enhance customer outcomes," he said.


