Quanton acquires Probity Consulting's automation managed services business

Business process automation consultancy Quanton is acquiring Probotics, Wellington-based Probity Consulting’s automation managed services and delivery division.

Probotics specialises in the delivery of process automation solutions through a combination of its on-premise and hosted offerings for accounts payable, robotic process automation and intelligent document capture services.

“The decision to acquire Probotics strengthens Quanton’s end-to-end managed services and intelligent automation capabilities," Quanton managing director Garry Green said.

"The combination of our existing services with the acquisition of Probotics capabilities will enable us to add greater value to our joint customer base as well as delivering a richer offering to the local market.”

Probity’s managing director, Barry Carruth, said the deal created synergies by combining Probity’s managed services offerings with Quanton’s automation advisory practice to accelerate the possibilities that transformation could deliver for customers.

“The acquisition of Probotics diversifies Quanton’s presence in key sectors like transport, logistics, public health, retail and central and local government, utilities and manufacturing,” Green said.

A key aspect of the deal was to ensure Probotics customers and staff were looked after and there was a seamless transition, Carruth said.

“The due diligence was very much two-way and has demonstrated that Probotics customers and staff will be well looked after as a result of this acquisition," he said.

New Zealand businesses needed to adopt "future-ready" business models and be more productive, or they risk losing relevance and becoming unsustainable, said Green.

“The deal assists Quanton with further growth in the wake of Covid-19, which has increased interest in business process automation as a strategic capability for businesses who require more resilient operating models and capabilities.”

Over the past 12-months Quanton has introduced several new technologies to the market, including Kore.AI and DataRobot.

Quanton said it was applying AI with several local customers in business process automation projects.








