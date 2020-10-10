Menu
Microsoft NZ hires Xero's Kaye Harding to lead ISV push

Harding will help ensure independent software vendors make the most of Microsoft's local Azure datacentre region

Microsoft New Zealand has nabbed Xero's former ecosystem partner general manager, Kaye Harding, to lead its local independent software vendor programme,

Harding, who joined Xero in April 2017, fills a newly-created role at Microsoft as ISV partner lead created to service Microsoft’s growing software partner community.

Matt Bostwick, commercial partner director at Microsoft NZ, said there had been huge excitement and interest from ISVs interested in the company's New Zealand datacentre region. Harding will help them make the most of the opportunities that will present.

"Kaye brings a wealth of knowledge into how New Zealand software organisations tick and we are delighted to have her join us in helping ISVs grow," Bostwick said.

Harding said her passion lies in helping New Zealand tech businesses be successful on a global stage. 

"The ISV community in New Zealand has huge potential and I want to create a culture where ISVs can work together as one tribe to share the knowledge and skills to ensure we all rise and succeed together," she said.

"When you add in the support Microsoft offers around co-sell, marketing and go-to market strategies the future for ISVs is looking bright.”  


