Kordia CEO Scott Bartlett resigns to focus on his health

Kordia CEO Scott Bartlett resigns to focus on his health

Kordia chair John Quirk lauds CEO as illness returns

Rob O'Neill
Scott Bartlett (Kordia)

Scott Bartlett (Kordia)

Credit: Kordia

Scott Bartlett, the CEO of state-owned ICT, network and broadcast services provider Kordia, has resigned to focus on his health.

In August 2019, Bartlett was diagnosed with multiple brain tumours. After undergoing a period of remission, he returned to the CEO role in January.

Unfortunately, he became ill again two months ago, Kordia Group said.

Chair John Quirk said Bartlett led Kordia to new heights during his tenure with the company.

“When Scott was first appointed CEO of Kordia Group in 2016 we were largely known as a broadcasting and networks company," he said. 

"His leadership has seen Kordia evolve into the digital era, becoming a leading provider in business technology.

"He was instrumental in developing our cyber security capabilities with the acquisition of Aura Information Security and advancing our focus on cloud connectivity and transformation."

Quirk said the work Bartlett had done with Kordia "speaks for itself". 

"He is one of the most talented business people in New Zealand. Kordia is truly a better place to work because of Scott. 

"He will be deeply missed by his colleagues at Kordia, and we will continue to support him through his journey.”

Bartlett also served as a non-executive director of ASB Bank and council member of the University of Waikato.

Until 2013 he was CEO of internet service provider Orcon, now part of the Vocus group.

Kordia Group CFO Shaun Rendell will continue his role as acting group CEO until a permanent replacement for Bartlett is appointed. 

Kordia said it was launching a search for a new chief executive officer immediately.


Tags KordiaScott Bartlett

