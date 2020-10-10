Menu
Ministry of Health hunts for software to drive hospital rebuild programme

The new Dunedin hospital will be the first beneficiary of new software rollout

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
An architect’s concept of a day surgery/outpatients building in the new Dunedin Hospital.

Credit: Supplied - Ministry of Health

The health infrastructure unit of the Ministry of Health is seeking software to support large-scale hospital construction projects over the next decade.

The tender is targeted towards the rapid implementation of the software in support of the new Dunedin hospital project, which is described as between $500 million and $1 billion in value.

However, elsewhere it is priced at up to $1.4 billion.

The ministry is seeking project information management software in what it describes as a unique opportunity to be involved in the "largest health-related building projects undertaken in New Zealand to date".

"There is a critical requirement for information to be documented, managed, approved, and maintained in an accurate and efficient format," the tender said. 

"Information stored needs to be able to be checked, cross referenced, and linked back to external project tracking tools and reporting requirements."

The software will be used to manage all documents related to a project between the Ministry and its consultants and contractors and needs to be scalable across a multitude of projects. 

The supplier will be required to maintain services to the across the four key stages of software procurement: supply, install, maintain and upgrade and provide appropriate training to the ministry and, where needed, it’s consultants.

Concern has been mounting in recent years about the rundown state of New Zealand's health infrastructure, both physical and in terms of information technology.

Further rollout of the software to other health infrastructure unit projects or DHB-led works may follow under the same contract terms as negotiated as part of the current tender. 



