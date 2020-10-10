Menu
Epicor bags $1M deal at Auckland-based Mulcahy Engineering

Epicor bags $1M deal at Auckland-based Mulcahy Engineering

Integrated system delivers organisation-wide capacity planning and job tracking

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mulcahy Engineering's plant in Avondale, Auckland.

Mulcahy Engineering's plant in Avondale, Auckland.

Credit: Supplied

Epicor, a global specialist in industry-specific enterprise software, has won a $1 million deal at Auckland-based fabricated metals company Mulcahy Engineering.

The deal, which will be implemented by local Epicor partner Inetora, will see Epicor deliver a modern end-to-end digital manufacturing platform, allowing Mulcahy to further its digital transformation and adopt "Industry 4.0" technologies.

One of NZ's largest fabricated metal manufacturers, Mulcahy services clients in the food and dairy, materials handling, original equipment manufacturing, agriculture, horticulture, and architecture industries as a one-stop manufacturing partner. 

The Epicor system will provide greater visibility and traceability – from organisation-wide capacity planning and scheduling, job tracking throughout the facility to scheduling machine total productive maintenance (TPM).

Inetora is Epicor's only certified partner in the New Zealand market. The company has previously delivered Epicor-based systems to local companies including Southern Spars, Electropar and Filtercorp.

The company was appointed as an Epicor value-added reseller and consultant in 2017.

"We’re focused on the manufacturing industry, specifically, connecting the boardroom to the shop floor more effectively," director Xenophon Zambas said at the time. 

Mulcahy, which celebrates 40 years in business this year, has grown from a small facility with five employees in Glen Eden, to a 6000 square metre plant in Avondale and a team of 140 using state-of-the-art machinery and data to optimise its operations. 

The challenge was it had also deployed disparate legacy systems to manage finance, payroll and CAD capabilities over the past 20 years, limiting its ability to gather consolidated data into its SQL database and draw actionable analytics from its connected machinery.

The legacy systems were prevented the company from scaling up, with crashes, low visibility, siloed planning, lack of traceability and a high level of manual data entry all inhibiting growth.

Managing director Kayne Mulcahy said Epicor stood out from rivals SAP, Infor and Abas with its integrated business management solution to meet its complex process manufacturing, financial and reporting requirements. 

“Epicor’s deep manufacturing expertise gave us a lot of confidence – we speak the same language. We also liked their sound approach to project management and felt they were the right technology partner to grow with,” Mulcahy said.

“We don’t see ourselves as simply being a supplier of engineering services, but as a manufacturing partner to our clients. But to truly enable innovation for them, our back end needs more automation."

Epicor Software's regional vice president for ANZ, Greg O’Loan, said it was crucial businesses have the tools to transition into the "New Now". 

"The benefits of a solid, integrated technology platform are substantial," he said. 

"Mulcahy will get access to real time data, and our solution will help the organisation make sense of it, giving their team the agility to respond quickly to changing market conditions."

Fabricated metal manufacturing is a huge focus for Epicor throughout the Asia Pacific region, O'Loan said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ERPManufacturingepicorMulcahy Engineering

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 