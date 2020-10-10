Epicor bags $1M deal at Auckland-based Mulcahy Engineering

Mulcahy Engineering's plant in Avondale, Auckland. Credit: Supplied

Epicor, a global specialist in industry-specific enterprise software, has won a $1 million deal at Auckland-based fabricated metals company Mulcahy Engineering.

The deal, which will be implemented by local Epicor partner Inetora, will see Epicor deliver a modern end-to-end digital manufacturing platform, allowing Mulcahy to further its digital transformation and adopt "Industry 4.0" technologies.

One of NZ's largest fabricated metal manufacturers, Mulcahy services clients in the food and dairy, materials handling, original equipment manufacturing, agriculture, horticulture, and architecture industries as a one-stop manufacturing partner.

The Epicor system will provide greater visibility and traceability – from organisation-wide capacity planning and scheduling, job tracking throughout the facility to scheduling machine total productive maintenance (TPM).

Inetora is Epicor's only certified partner in the New Zealand market. The company has previously delivered Epicor-based systems to local companies including Southern Spars, Electropar and Filtercorp.

The company was appointed as an Epicor value-added reseller and consultant in 2017.

"We’re focused on the manufacturing industry, specifically, connecting the boardroom to the shop floor more effectively," director Xenophon Zambas said at the time.

Mulcahy, which celebrates 40 years in business this year, has grown from a small facility with five employees in Glen Eden, to a 6000 square metre plant in Avondale and a team of 140 using state-of-the-art machinery and data to optimise its operations.



The challenge was it had also deployed disparate legacy systems to manage finance, payroll and CAD capabilities over the past 20 years, limiting its ability to gather consolidated data into its SQL database and draw actionable analytics from its connected machinery.

The legacy systems were prevented the company from scaling up, with crashes, low visibility, siloed planning, lack of traceability and a high level of manual data entry all inhibiting growth.

Managing director Kayne Mulcahy said Epicor stood out from rivals SAP, Infor and Abas with its integrated business management solution to meet its complex process manufacturing, financial and reporting requirements.

“Epicor’s deep manufacturing expertise gave us a lot of confidence – we speak the same language. We also liked their sound approach to project management and felt they were the right technology partner to grow with,” Mulcahy said.

“We don’t see ourselves as simply being a supplier of engineering services, but as a manufacturing partner to our clients. But to truly enable innovation for them, our back end needs more automation."

Epicor Software's regional vice president for ANZ, Greg O’Loan, said it was crucial businesses have the tools to transition into the "New Now".

"The benefits of a solid, integrated technology platform are substantial," he said.

"Mulcahy will get access to real time data, and our solution will help the organisation make sense of it, giving their team the agility to respond quickly to changing market conditions."

Fabricated metal manufacturing is a huge focus for Epicor throughout the Asia Pacific region, O'Loan said.