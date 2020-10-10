Plan B hires new chief technology officer out of Datacom

Will lead product development and lifecycle management across the Plan B’s offering

Peter van Grinsven (Plan B) Credit: Supplied

Plan B Group has appointed former Datacom innovation and cloud expert Peter van Grinsven as the group's new chief technology officer.

As Plan B’s CTO, van Grinsven will lead product development and lifecycle management across the Plan B’s offering, including its networks, cloud, infrastructure, datacentres and disaster recovery/business continuity practices.

“Peter brings a depth and breadth of experience to help ensure we are meeting customers demand for secure, cloud-centric services," said Plan B CEO Frazer Scott.

"Peter’s experience and skills in developing multi-cloud platforms was a key focus as we continue to support our customers journey to cloud.”

With the appointment of van Grinsven, Scott said the Plan Executive team is complete.



“Over the past two years, we’ve been able to retain key executives, and acquire some incredible new talent from across industry with broad and relevant industry experience," he said.

"Our focus is firmly on providing our customers with the best of service including a roadmap for the future”



Before Datacom, van Grinsven held roles at HPE, Lexel and EDS, all with a focus on infrastructure.