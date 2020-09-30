Menu
New Azure VMware Solution becomes generally available

New VMware Cloud Foundation components come to A/NZ partners

Credit: (c) Adrianocastelli | Dreamstime.com

Microsoft has made its recently announced Azure VMware Solution (AVS) generally available, meaning the service will now be available to partners in Australia and New Zealand. 

Following a trial in the US, the channel and customers will have access to VMware Cloud Foundation solutions, allowing them to extend or migrate VMware workloads to the cloud.

The solution utilises existing VMware technology, including VMware vSphere, HCX, NSX-T and vSAN, as well as the optional add-on of VMware HCX Enterprise, which is currently in preview and allows bulk live migrations and older on-premises versions of vSphere to move onto newer iterations. 

The AVS will support back-up solutions from Commvault, Veeam and Veritas, as the vendor also forges closer ties with disaster recovery providers Jetstream and Zerto.

Partners using the service can also connect to the Azure Security Center and Azure Sentinel with Azure VMware Solution virtual machines.

Other solutions include an integration of Azure Monitor for vCenter, Azure Update Manager, Azure Traffic Manager and Azure App gateway, which Microsoft claims will make managing multi and hybrid cloud environments more efficient.

“The goal of Azure VMware Solution has always been to deliver the best, most secure, most functional cloud of choice for our customers,” Eric Lockard, corporate vice president of Azure Dedicated, wrote in a blog post. 

“Azure VMware Solution has been engineered as a core Azure compute service to deliver you the speed, scale, and high availability of our global infrastructure. With a focus on simplicity the solution features a unified Azure portal experience, and seamless access to other Azure resources.”

Microsoft first announced the Azure VMware Solution ahead of the general launch earlier this year, calling the move "an amazing milestone” for the duo's ongoing partnership.


