DXC extends partnership with Pegasystems for A/NZ

DXC will provide solutions that leverage Pegasystems’ customer engagement cloud software in the A/NZ region

Credit: DXC

DXC Technology has extended its partnership with US-based software vendor Pegasystems for solution integration within Australian and New Zealand projects.

Under the extended partnership, which started in 2018 between DXC subsidiary Luxoft and the vendor in the UK, the systems integration giant will provide solutions that leverage Pega’s software through DXC-developed blueprints and IP in the A/NZ region.

The partnership will also deliver skilled resources to support and expand existing implementations.

Initially, the customers targeted by this partnership are slated to be those in the public sector and banking and capital markets.

The two companies, which will work together in the region, have previously worked on solutions based on robotics process automation, intelligent automation and claims management, as well as digital transformation projects.

Carola Cazenave, vice president for the global partner ecosystems at Pega, claimed that working with DXC was important for the vendor.



“It is critical for Pega to partner with leading services companies to help us continue to meet the demand for digital transformation in Australia,” she said.

“The expanded partnership with DXC enables us to assist our government and financial services clients with advanced services that quickly bring solutions to production.”

Seelan Nayagam, managing director for Asia Pacific at DXC, said that the extended partnership comes at a time where businesses need to consider the impact of new technology.

“With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognise that they need to accelerate the adoption of new solutions across the IT estate to ensure they remain competitive and deliver exceptional experiences to their employees and customers,” he said.