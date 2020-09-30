Menu
DXC extends partnership with Pegasystems for A/NZ

DXC extends partnership with Pegasystems for A/NZ

DXC will provide solutions that leverage Pegasystems’ customer engagement cloud software in the A/NZ region

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: DXC

DXC Technology has extended its partnership with US-based software vendor Pegasystems for solution integration within Australian and New Zealand projects.

Under the extended partnership, which started in 2018 between DXC subsidiary Luxoft and the vendor in the UK, the systems integration giant will provide solutions that leverage Pega’s software through DXC-developed blueprints and IP in the A/NZ region. 

The partnership will also deliver skilled resources to support and expand existing implementations.

Initially, the customers targeted by this partnership are slated to be those in the public sector and banking and capital markets.

The two companies, which will work together in the region, have previously worked on solutions based on robotics process automation, intelligent automation and claims management, as well as digital transformation projects.

Carola Cazenave, vice president for the global partner ecosystems at Pega, claimed that working with DXC was important for the vendor.

“It is critical for Pega to partner with leading services companies to help us continue to meet the demand for digital transformation in Australia,” she said. 

“The expanded partnership with DXC enables us to assist our government and financial services clients with advanced services that quickly bring solutions to production.”

Seelan Nayagam, managing director for Asia Pacific at DXC, said that the extended partnership comes at a time where businesses need to consider the impact of new technology.

“With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognise that they need to accelerate the adoption of new solutions across the IT estate to ensure they remain competitive and deliver exceptional experiences to their employees and customers,” he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DXC Technology

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 