Microsoft 365 outage hits multiple services

Did not "observe an increase in successful connections" even after it rolled back the change to mitigate the impact

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has revealed a recent change it introduced likely caused a major outage, affecting users' access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.

The developer of Windows and Office software said it did not "observe an increase in successful connections" even after it rolled back the change to mitigate the impact.

"A moment ago nothing was working, then I went into files in Teams and it was working, now nothing is working. Well I guess now I have an excuse to not do work and watch TV," one Twitter user tweeted.

"We're pursuing mitigation steps for this issue. In parallel, we're rerouting traffic to alternate systems to provide further relief to the affected users," Microsoft said on its status page, without specifying how many users were affected.

Several other Twitter users cheekily suggested that the outage meant they could miss their job interviews and deadline for college assignments. Redmond also said it was working to evaluate other solutions while it investigated the root cause of the outage.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


