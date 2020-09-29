Menu
Google to enforce Play store tax on the apps not paying up

Google to enforce Play store tax on the apps not paying up

The change follows lawsuits by "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games last month accusing Google and Apple Inc of anti-competitive conduct.

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Google has sought to rebut criticism that it selectively enforces its 30 per cent mobile app store tax, demanding that the over 3 per cent of apps selling digital items without complying follow the rules within a year.

The change follows lawsuits by "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games last month accusing Google and Apple Inc of anti-competitive conduct. Apps sold on the tech leaders' stores are required to use their payment systems so they can collect a portion of sales, which developers describe as a tax. The companies are defending the allegations.

App stores are a fast-growing business as sales of Google's search ads and Apple's iPhone flatten out.

Google said under 3 per cent of developers with apps on its Play store sold digital goods over the last 12 months, and nearly 97 per cent comply with its payment system policy.

Dating apps maker Match Group Inc is among the companies that have publicly said they do not pay Google's 30 per cent fee, which decreases to 15 per cent in subsequent years if it is for a subscription service.

Antitrust regulators in several countries are looking at the issue, including in South Korea, where several media apps anticipating Google's stricter enforcement preemptively complained to government officials recently.

Apps have said 30 per cent is excessive compared with the 2 per cent fees of typical credit card payments processors, while Apple and Google say the amount covers the security and marketing benefits their app stores provide.

New apps must use Google's payments tool for sales by Jan. 20, while existing apps have until Sept. 30, 2021.

Apps that shifted to selling digital items from physical goods and services because of the coronavirus pandemic may get additional time to comply, Google said. Apple said last week that a similar temporary reprieve extends through Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Richard Chang)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleAppleapps

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 