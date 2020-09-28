Napier cloud platform developer Magiq Software wins elite AWS status

Magiq Software embeds itself deeper into the AWS ecosystem

Credit: Dreamstime

Napier-based cloud platform developer Magiq Software has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) select technology partner status.

Magiq Software’s public sector platform was initially delivered as an on-premise set of applications, but has since been redeveloped as a cloud native SaaS delivered application on AWS.



Customers would also benefit from the delivery of a portfolio of products based on Magiq's investment in AWS.

Privately-owned Magiq was founded in 1980 as a developer of finance and line of business systems and developed into a leading provider to the local government sector.

It started developing its cloud platform in 2011 and expanded further with two acquisitions in 2015.

“The Magiq cloud platform is scalable, affordable, quick to deploy and easy to operate, said Tony Tiftis, Magiq's CEO.

"It’s highly flexible design allows us to effectively meet the business needs of small to medium-sized organisations as well as large government agencies."



Credit: Supplied Tony Tiftis (Magiq Software)



The partnership would allow Magiq Software to embed the organisation deeper into the AWS ecosystem to access tools, testing and certification training and will provide insights that will strengthen its cloud product development capabilities, Tiftis said.

Each product suite can be implemented individually, or together as a single unified platform.

Magiq's web-browser delivery has no requirement for terminal services or VPN and allows for secure access to customer business systems anywhere, at any time and on any device.

"The Magiq cloud platform supports a mobile workforce, enabling staff to work from anywhere," Tiftis said.

Know users of Magiq's platform include Sydney's City of Ryde and other councils and Australia's Outback Communities Authority, New Zealand's Kapiti Coast District Council as well as 135 municipal authorities in North America.

In 2017, Magiq formed an elite partnership with the Association of Local Government Information Management (ALGIM).

ALGIM is a peak body representing the national and international interests of the ICT sector within the New Zealand local government industry.