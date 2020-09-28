Menu
Exclusive Networks signs up Infoblox in A/NZ

Brings BloxOne, DDI, and BloxOne Threat Defence to the region

Exclusive Networks has snapped up distribution rights with another vendor in the form of network management software provider Infoblox.

The distribution deal will cover Australia and New Zealand, and will see the US company capitalise on the demand for networking and security capabilities in hybrid, multi-cloud environments.   

Infoblox will work with Exclusive Networks to sell its BloxOne, DDI, and BloxOne Threat Defence solutions to enterprise and government customers. 

“Exclusive Networks shares our vision for this region and has a strong understanding of our key customer verticals and their cloud and cybersecurity needs,” said James Wilson, head of channel sales at Infoblox. 

“We will work to combine our cloud networking and security innovations with their deep knowledge of the local market to further strengthen our presence in Australia and New Zealand.”

Exclusive Networks Asia Pacific managing director Jonathan Odria said the relationship will add to its cyber security, cloud and unified communications vendor portfolio.

The move follows the distributor’s global change of leadership as Jesper Trolle took over from founder Olivier Breittmayer.

Trolle will work with Breittmayer, who will become a non-executive board member of Exclusive, for the next three months to ensure a smooth transition. 

The distributor also recently bolstered its cyber security and cloud computing expertise through signing a deal with endpoint management and security vendor Tanium.


