Menu
Defend takes its Ice managed security service global through Microsoft's marketplace

Defend takes its Ice managed security service global through Microsoft's marketplace

Ice helps users adopt, deploy and use secure Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Nigel Everett (Defend)

Nigel Everett (Defend)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based security partner Defend has released its Ice managed security service into Microsoft's global marketplace.

Ice, which stands for "intelligent cybersecurity ecosystem", is built on the Microsoft security platform and developed to help customers to rapidly adopt, deploy and use secure cloud services. 

It consists of a series of nodes that interlink and enable customers to gain a view of their security posture across their threat landscape, focusing on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365.

“If you make security difficult, people will find a way to work around it," said Nigel Everett, chief executive officer of Defend. "Security should be an enabler to support the business to move and execute faster. 

"Microsoft 365 and Azure security technologies have enabled Defend to enhance the cybersecurity operations market with our aggregated Ice service." 

The service helps customers lift their cyber resilience and better protect themselves and their businesses across people, process and technology, Everett said.

Security operations is often distilled into security operations centres (SOCs), computer security incident and response teams (CSIRTs) and security incident and event management (SIEMs). 

Defend, which launched into Wellington last year, says security operations encompass a wide practice within an organisation that includes proactive engagement and support to the wider business rather than just incident management. 

Particularly in New Zealand where roles are shared, it was necessary to ensure that the correct functions are assigned and maintained across an organisation. 

Ice is therefore not purely a SOC service but is also there to establish, maintain and operate the security practice within an organisation. 

Vanessa Sorenson, country manager of Microsoft New Zealand, said the company was pleased Defend made the service available to its customers, because it ensured they could use Microsoft security products to proactively and rapidly deploy secure services, rather than the traditional approach of securing services that had already been deployed.

Ice offers incident management, security service management, vulnerability management, security services and platform management and threat management.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftMarketplaceICEDefendcyber security

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 