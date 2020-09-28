Defend takes its Ice managed security service global through Microsoft's marketplace

Nigel Everett (Defend) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based security partner Defend has released its Ice managed security service into Microsoft's global marketplace.

Ice, which stands for "intelligent cybersecurity ecosystem", is built on the Microsoft security platform and developed to help customers to rapidly adopt, deploy and use secure cloud services.

It consists of a series of nodes that interlink and enable customers to gain a view of their security posture across their threat landscape, focusing on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365.

“If you make security difficult, people will find a way to work around it," said Nigel Everett, chief executive officer of Defend. "Security should be an enabler to support the business to move and execute faster.

"Microsoft 365 and Azure security technologies have enabled Defend to enhance the cybersecurity operations market with our aggregated Ice service."

The service helps customers lift their cyber resilience and better protect themselves and their businesses across people, process and technology, Everett said.

Security operations is often distilled into security operations centres (SOCs), computer security incident and response teams (CSIRTs) and security incident and event management (SIEMs).

Defend, which launched into Wellington last year, says security operations encompass a wide practice within an organisation that includes proactive engagement and support to the wider business rather than just incident management.

Particularly in New Zealand where roles are shared, it was necessary to ensure that the correct functions are assigned and maintained across an organisation.

Ice is therefore not purely a SOC service but is also there to establish, maintain and operate the security practice within an organisation.

Vanessa Sorenson, country manager of Microsoft New Zealand, said the company was pleased Defend made the service available to its customers, because it ensured they could use Microsoft security products to proactively and rapidly deploy secure services, rather than the traditional approach of securing services that had already been deployed.

Ice offers incident management, security service management, vulnerability management, security services and platform management and threat management.

